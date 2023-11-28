Hutcheon Mearns opens Edinburgh office as part of strategic growth

Professional services advisory firm Hutcheon Mearns is opening a new office in Edinburgh as it continues its programme of strategic growth.

The new office is centrally located in the New Town where the local team will also welcome new members to expand the company’s full-suite service offering in the central belt.

Hutcheon Mearns managing director Craig Hutcheon says: “Having an office in Edinburgh is a key advantage for us. It really solidifies us as a Scottish-wide firm as opposed to being simply north-based. That brings with it further bandwidth and opportunities.

“There’s a great talent pool to tap into in Edinburgh as well. We want to attract individuals who are looking for something different in a finance and accounting career or a real estate career. We offer that. Our business is vibrant, innovative and fun.”

Hutcheon Mearns appoints key members of Edinburgh team

Three newly appointed key team members will boost the firm’s deals, people and insights service lines to help clients build finance teams, solve business problems and deliver growth strategies.

One of them is Lianne Ross, who will build Hutcheon Mearns’ business advisory services in the region as head of corporate finance. With 15 years of international experience in corporate finance and development, Lianne will lead M&A projects from origination to completion.

Jack Ramage will be head of resourcing, focusing on the strategic priorities of clients. Jack, who has a specialist background in accountancy and finance recruitment in the region, is committed to taking Hutcheon Mearns unique finance resource proposition to clients in the private, public and third sectors.

Angela McCann meanwhile takes on the role of head of growth, driving market expansion in the central belt, business development and revenue growth. An accountancy honours graduate, Angela has more than 20 years of experience in senior finance recruitment and business development.

All three will join accountant Karolina Slowik-Skiba and accounts assistant Daniel Burns in Edinburgh.

“Lianne, Jack and Angela are experienced professionals of the highest calibre and it’s great to have them on board. Their appointments add significant new skills, knowledge and experience to our business – not only in Edinburgh, but across our network of offices,” says Craig.

Year of growth

Earlier this year, the firm extensively refurbished and opened its headquarters in Aberdeen at 2 Queens Road.

It also recently moved to bigger premises in Dundee, accommodating a growing Tayside team.

Craig says: “We don’t conform to the norm. We’re always open to challenge convention and doing things differently.

“We want to scale up quickly to deliver solutions to local companies. Our ethos at Hutcheon Mearns is we want to help solve the problems of senior finance professionals and the bosses of firms. We try and address the problems they have. We look at what problems are in the horizon and we try and develop solutions to those problems.”

Visit Hutcheon Mearns’ website for more information on Hutcheon Mearns in Edinburgh.