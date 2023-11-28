Hutcheon Mearns opens Edinburgh office as part of strategic growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Hutcheon Mearns opens Edinburgh office as part of strategic growth

The firm has hired key team members to lead its new office.

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
Hutcheon Mearns Edinburgh team stands in front of the Edinburgh Castle
Hutcheon Mearns team in Edinburgh. Back row: Daniel Burns, Craig Hutcheon, Iain Landsman, Andrew McLeod, Angela-McCann. Front row: Naill Benzahia, Jack Ramage, Claire Clark, Karolina Slowik-Skiba, Lianne Ross.

Professional services advisory firm Hutcheon Mearns is opening a new office in Edinburgh as it continues its programme of strategic growth.

The new office is centrally located in the New Town where the local team will also welcome new members to expand the company’s full-suite service offering in the central belt.

Hutcheon Mearns managing director Craig Hutcheon says: “Having an office in Edinburgh is a key advantage for us. It really solidifies us as a Scottish-wide firm as opposed to being simply north-based. That brings with it further bandwidth and opportunities.

“There’s a great talent pool to tap into in Edinburgh as well. We want to attract individuals who are looking for something different in a finance and accounting career or a real estate career. We offer that. Our business is vibrant, innovative and fun.”

Hutcheon Mearns appoints key members of Edinburgh team

Three newly appointed key team members will boost the firm’s deals, people and insights service lines to help clients build finance teams, solve business problems and deliver growth strategies.

One of them is Lianne Ross, who will build Hutcheon Mearns’ business advisory services in the region as head of corporate finance. With 15 years of international experience in corporate finance and development, Lianne will lead M&A projects from origination to completion.

Jack Ramage will be head of resourcing, focusing on the strategic priorities of clients. Jack, who has a specialist background in accountancy and finance recruitment in the region, is committed to taking Hutcheon Mearns unique finance resource proposition to clients in the private, public and third sectors.

Angela McCann meanwhile takes on the role of head of growth, driving market expansion in the central belt, business development and revenue growth. An accountancy honours graduate, Angela has more than 20 years of experience in senior finance recruitment and business development.

All three will join accountant Karolina Slowik-Skiba and accounts assistant Daniel Burns in Edinburgh.

Craig Hutcheon of Hutcheon Mearns poses in Edinburgh
Hutcheon Mearns’ Craig Hutcheon: “Our Edinburgh office solidifies us as a Scottish-wide firm.”

“Lianne, Jack and Angela are experienced professionals of the highest calibre and it’s great to have them on board. Their appointments add significant new skills, knowledge and experience to our business – not only in Edinburgh, but across our network of offices,” says Craig.

Year of growth

Earlier this year, the firm extensively refurbished and opened its headquarters in Aberdeen at 2 Queens Road.

It also recently moved to bigger premises in Dundee, accommodating a growing Tayside team.

Craig says: “We don’t conform to the norm. We’re always open to challenge convention and doing things differently.

“We want to scale up quickly to deliver solutions to local companies. Our ethos at Hutcheon Mearns is we want to help solve the problems of senior finance professionals and the bosses of firms. We try and address the problems they have. We look at what problems are in the horizon and we try and develop solutions to those problems.”

Visit Hutcheon Mearns’ website for more information on Hutcheon Mearns in Edinburgh.

More from Business

Undated handout file photo issued by Topps Tiles of one of their stores. Retailer Topps Tiles has seen annual profits tumble by more than a third and warned over weaker recent trading amid the housing market slowdown and consumer spending woes.
Topps Tiles cautions over sliding sales as annual profits slump
Engine-maker Rolls-Royce has said it wants to increase its civil aerospace margins (Paul Ellis/PA)
Rolls-Royce targets £500m in savings and may sell electric plane division
Pets said that revenue growth slowed in the second quarter. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Move to new warehouse hits Pets At Home revenue and profit
EasyJet reported pre-tax profits of £432 million for the year to September 30 (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
EasyJet swings to annual profit, but sees hit from Gaza conflict
Lord Hague said Britain still has a ‘searching, competitive’ media (Victoria Jones/PA)
Lord Hague urges Culture Secretary to ‘intervene’ on Telegraph sale
The Civil Aviation Authority reviewed various aspects of the flight before granting an operating permit (Alamy/PA)
Transport Secretary hails transatlantic flight using greener fuel
Hutcheon Mearns team in Edinburgh. Back row: Daniel Burns, Craig Hutcheon, Iain Landsman, Andrew McLeod, Angela-McCann. Front row: Naill Benzahia, Jack Ramage, Claire Clark, Karolina Slowik-Skiba, Lianne Ross.
Work on five vessels boosts profits at Macduff Shipyards
Ruth Herbert.
Ruth Herbert: Scotland paving way for carbon capture and storage
Plastic rubbish, including from company Dove around Freedom Island at Las Pinas, Philippines (C Jilson Tiu/Greenpeace Philippines/PA)
Unilever under fire for selling billions of polluting plastic sachets
Business leaders and professionals are asking Rishi Sunak to take firm and swift action ahead of Cop28 (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Thousands of business leaders call on PM to commit to clear climate action plan