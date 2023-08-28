Hutcheon Mearns invests in new Aberdeen office as part of growth plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hutcheon Mearns invests in new Aberdeen office as part of growth plan

The financial services firm is focusing on challenging conventions as it goes from strength to strength.

By In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
Full team stood outside the Hutcheon Mearns new Aberdeen office.
The Hutcheon Mearns team in Aberdeen are ready to welcome clients at their new office.

A significant (seven figure) investment has gone into Hutcheon Mearns’ new Aberdeen office – but that’s not the only exciting change to take place.

The financial services firm has recently acquired and refurbished 2 Queens Road in Aberdeen. With the company growing to nearly 50 staff members, the new office will allow for the continuation of an aggressive growth plan.

Hutcheon Mearns opens new Aberdeen office during record-breaking year

Craig Hutcheon, founder of Hutcheon Mearns, says: “The new Aberdeen office will support us through our next phase of growth and gives us a prominent location as well.  We were keen to invest in the local area. In fact, the building was previously owned by HSBC and Adam Maitland, the co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns, used to work there.

“We’ve now completed an extensive renovation project and we’re looking forward to welcoming our staff, clients and contacts to our new home.”

But Aberdeen is not the only Hutcheon Mearns office to change recently, with the company also increasing its presence in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, there’s now a team of eight in Dundee, headed up by the new head of people solutions Lynsey Campbell, coupled with another move to a bigger office unit at Waters Edge.

Hutcheon Mearns will continue to invest in its offices to keep up with rapid growth.

This year the company hit 70 % revenue growth, with 40% growth the year before – and it’s already on target to have another record-breaking year by March 2024.

Refocusing on 3 core areas

Hutcheon Mearns leadership team.
The Hutcheon Mearns leadership team stood outside the new office on Queens Road.

Amazingly, this growth has also been achieved during a transformational year for the company – of which the Hutcheon Mearns new Aberdeen office is just one component.

The firm has also launched a new business (Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate), a new website and, internally, a realignment towards three core areas – people, deals and insights.

1. People: unique finance recruitment solutions

Craig explains: “The people side covers any resource requirement of a finance team, including our specialist interim and outsourcing teams.

“Essentially, someone can come to us and say ‘I think I need a new finance person, can you find me one?’.

“We can then find them someone for a specific project or role, or if they don’t want to employ someone, they can outsource to us. This is a hugely unique proposition for our clients and something we don’t believe is replicated elsewhere.”

2. Deals: a flexible corporate finance team

Craig says: “On the deals side, we have a rapidly growing corporate finance and transaction services team, which has been nominated as Corporate Finance Team of the Year in this year’s Scottish Business Insider Deal & Dealmakers Awards.

“Our approach to deals is highly flexible compared to the “old guard”, driven by our willingness to operate across the strategic spectrum of a company from early stage to late stage.”

3. Insights: using data and technology to inform businesses

Finally, the insights side of Hutcheon Mearns is all about technology automation and using data to inform businesses. Craig mentions that as the world looks to technological advancement, finance processes also need to adapt.

He explains: “How do we answer the questions that are keeping the finance directors and CFOs of this world up at night? Our insights division is built to improve efficiency and achieve better analysis, in order to get better answers and ultimately make informed decisions.”

Growth driven by innovation and problem solving

Hutcheon Mearns co-owners Craig Hutcheon and Adam Maitland.
Hutcheon Mearns co-owners Craig Hutcheon and Adam Maitland.

Hutcheon Mearns is continually looking at other ways to expand further into the professional services landscape – but it all comes down to problem solving.

Craig explains: “I set up Hutcheon Mearns based on past experience. I was working long hours in a Private Equity backed finance role and there was no one in the external services market who could really support me.

“So I came up with a market-leading recruitment solution with accounting knowledge at its heart: a qualified bank of interim specialists who could support businesses.

“Today, we continually look at the biggest problems our clients are facing and how we can set ourselves up to solve those problems.

“I never think that anything is perfect. There are always things we can do better and we need to constantly challenge the business. We’re only as good as our last project, so we continually strive for excellence.

“And yes, we’re always coming up with new ideas, but they’re always synergistic with our current business or its incremental change.

“We understand that we can’t grow a new part of our business overnight, it’s going to be smaller steps to get there.”

Providing more solutions for businesses

Some of the problems faced by business owners and finance teams may remain the same as when Craig first launched Hutcheon Mearns.

But now the firm is able offer a range of solutions designed to create and secure value for its clients.

Find out more about Hutcheon Mearns’ new Aberdeen office and the people, deals and insight services it offer.

