New Inverness tailoring and upholstery store opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New Inverness tailoring and upholstery store opens

The owner has 14 years experience as a tailor in Inverness and has now decided to open her own shop with her husband.

By Alex Banks
Anna and Piotr Kubiak inside their new tailoring and upholstery store in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Anna and Piotr Kubiak inside their new tailoring and upholstery store in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A new tailoring and upholstery shop has opened its doors in Inverness.

Anna Kubiak has opened T&U by Anna on Queensgate with her husband Piotr.

The pair say the decision to create their own business has been in the planning for years.

Anna worked at Stitch in Time in the Victorian Market for more than 14 years and has already seen familiar faces in her new shopfront.

‘Big risk’ already paying off

Piotr, who is in charge of the upholstery side, said the business has enjoyed early success with a number of curious people dropping in.

He said: “There was always going to be worry of how things may go – we knew it was a big risk opening our own shop.

“I have done upholstery from home for years and of course Anna is well-known with customers of Stitch in Time.

Piotr and Anna Kubiak of T&U by Anna outside their new shop in Queensgate. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Fortunately they have followed Anna here which is great to see. More and more people are sticking their head in the door each day.”

Anna said she had tried to buy Stitch in Time, however after failing to come to an agreement made the decision to open her own store instead.

She said: “I had been there so long and I would have loved to take over but we were quite far apart on terms of price.

“It was exciting to be able to make the decision and design our own shop and people know I’m here.”

Working with big brands in Inverness

Piotr said the pair will also work closely with shops across Inverness – including Primark and Cafferys.

He said: “We have a good relationship with a lot of brands in Inverness as well as the souvenir shops.

“We’re in talks with Primark in Inverness about dedicated slots where people can have adjustments ready within an hour.”

Piotr Kubiak inside the new shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

T&U by Anna will also offer postal services to make sure those out with the Highland capital can be reached easily.

Piotr added: “People who may know their measurements can send an item in and have it sent back to them no problem.

“Alternatively, if they have something when they’re in Inverness – they can be fitted and then it can be sent out to them once completed.

“It will hopefully help elderly people and anyone who doesn’t have a lot of access to Inverness.”

More from Business

Mulberry partly blamed a ‘deteriorated’ economic climate for a widening loss (Mulberry / PA)
Mulberry reports ‘deteriorated’ economic climate as loss widens
Members of the RMT union have voted overwhelmingly to accept a deal to end their long-running dispute over pay and conditions (Owen Humphreys/PA)
RMT members accept deal to end long-running pay and conditions dispute
The number of house sales in October was 21% lower than the same month last year, according to the HMRC (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK house sales tumbled by a fifth in October, HMRC says
Alfie and Valerie Cheyne, of Ace Winches
Alfie and Valerie Cheyne sell Ace Winches to Ashtead Technology for £53.5 million
Elon Musk has accused firms who have stopped spending on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in response to antisemitic and other hateful material of engaging in ‘blackmail’ (Michel Euler/AP)
Musk swears at firms ‘trying to blackmail with money’ and says ‘don’t advertise’
Wilson Peters' overall champion sold for £4,800 to Kitson Butchers. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Perthshire showman wins top awards
The Young Farmers' prime lambs from the Moir brothers sold for the top price per head of £350.
Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Moirs lead the way in prime lambs
Europeans again saw some relief as inflation dropped to 2.4% in November – the lowest in more than two years – as plummeting energy costs have eased a cost-of-living crisis but higher interest rates squeeze the economy’s ability to grow (Michael Probst/AP)
Inflation in Europe falls to 2.4%
A Nando’s restaurant in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)
Nando’s to open more UK restaurants as sales rebound
All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers said sales for the year rose to £2.5 billion (Mitchells & Butlers/PA)
Profits dip at bar owner Mitchells & Butlers after ‘unprecedented’ costs

Conversation