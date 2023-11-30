New Inverness tailoring and upholstery store opens

A new tailoring and upholstery shop has opened its doors in Inverness.

Anna Kubiak has opened T&U by Anna on Queensgate with her husband Piotr.

The pair say the decision to create their own business has been in the planning for years.

Anna worked at Stitch in Time in the Victorian Market for more than 14 years and has already seen familiar faces in her new shopfront.

‘Big risk’ already paying off

Piotr, who is in charge of the upholstery side, said the business has enjoyed early success with a number of curious people dropping in.

He said: “There was always going to be worry of how things may go – we knew it was a big risk opening our own shop.

“I have done upholstery from home for years and of course Anna is well-known with customers of Stitch in Time.

“Fortunately they have followed Anna here which is great to see. More and more people are sticking their head in the door each day.”

Anna said she had tried to buy Stitch in Time, however after failing to come to an agreement made the decision to open her own store instead.

She said: “I had been there so long and I would have loved to take over but we were quite far apart on terms of price.

“It was exciting to be able to make the decision and design our own shop and people know I’m here.”

Working with big brands in Inverness

Piotr said the pair will also work closely with shops across Inverness – including Primark and Cafferys.

He said: “We have a good relationship with a lot of brands in Inverness as well as the souvenir shops.

“We’re in talks with Primark in Inverness about dedicated slots where people can have adjustments ready within an hour.”

T&U by Anna will also offer postal services to make sure those out with the Highland capital can be reached easily.

Piotr added: “People who may know their measurements can send an item in and have it sent back to them no problem.

“Alternatively, if they have something when they’re in Inverness – they can be fitted and then it can be sent out to them once completed.

“It will hopefully help elderly people and anyone who doesn’t have a lot of access to Inverness.”