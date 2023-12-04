First look around new Stonehaven Sofasoy shop after move to larger premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look around new Stonehaven Sofasoy shop after move to larger premises

The candle store has now moved to its third premises in a year after outgrowing both previous locations.

By Alex Banks
It is the business's second move in the past six months. Image: Sofasoy Candle Co.
It is the business's second move in the past six months. Image: Sofasoy Candle Co.

A Stonehaven candle retailer has opened the doors to its new store after relocating to a bigger premises.

Sofasoy Candle Co is operating from its new shop and workshop after completing a move to Market Square.

After outgrowing its two previous shops, both on Arbuthnott Place, owner Sophie Hammond hopes the new location will be its “forever home”.

The new store is in the former Duncan and Todd opticians in Stonehaven.

A look around the new Sofasoy shop in Stonehaven

Outside of the new Stonehaven Sofasoy Candle shop on Market Square. Image: Sofasoy Candle Co.
Sophie Hammond is aiming to offer candle making classes at the Stonehaven shop. Image: Sofasoy Candle Co

Photos of the new Stonehaven Sofasoy Candle shop on Market Square. Image: Sofasoy Candle Co.

Sophie Hammond, who owns Sofasoy Candle. Image: Sofasoy Candle Co
It is the business’s second move in the past six months. Image: Sofasoy Candle Co.

It sells candles, diffusers and home decor accessories and is looking to add candle-making classes.

Sophie launched the business three years ago and hopes the more central location will help the business grow.

She added: “This is a big move into the middle of Stonehaven and we’re not planning on going anywhere else.

“It’s been an empty unit for a while now. We’ve had our eyes on it as it’s a lot bigger and we can expand offerings.

“We’re expecting more footfall here so I’d like to have someone to manage the shopfront.

“All going as planned, we could then train up somebody to help in making products.”

The candle shop opened at its new location on Saturday and offered customers a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival.

Sophie said it took until the early hours of Saturday morning before she felt ready to open later in the day.

Conversation