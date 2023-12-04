First look around new Stonehaven Sofasoy shop after move to larger premises

A Stonehaven candle retailer has opened the doors to its new store after relocating to a bigger premises.

Sofasoy Candle Co is operating from its new shop and workshop after completing a move to Market Square.

After outgrowing its two previous shops, both on Arbuthnott Place, owner Sophie Hammond hopes the new location will be its “forever home”.

The new store is in the former Duncan and Todd opticians in Stonehaven.

A look around the new Sofasoy shop in Stonehaven

Photos of the new Stonehaven Sofasoy Candle shop on Market Square. Image: Sofasoy Candle Co.

It sells candles, diffusers and home decor accessories and is looking to add candle-making classes.

Sophie launched the business three years ago and hopes the more central location will help the business grow.

She added: “This is a big move into the middle of Stonehaven and we’re not planning on going anywhere else.

“It’s been an empty unit for a while now. We’ve had our eyes on it as it’s a lot bigger and we can expand offerings.

“We’re expecting more footfall here so I’d like to have someone to manage the shopfront.

“All going as planned, we could then train up somebody to help in making products.”

The candle shop opened at its new location on Saturday and offered customers a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival.

Sophie said it took until the early hours of Saturday morning before she felt ready to open later in the day.