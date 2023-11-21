Stonehaven candle shop on the move for second time in six months

A Stonehaven candle company is relocating to its third shop since the beginning of last year.

Sofasoy Candle Co will move to Market Square after outgrowing its shop on Arbuthnott Place.

The company, which started trading in 2020, opened its first store in April last year and lasted just 10 months before moving.

Following the move two doors down in February, it will now relocate to the former Duncan and Todd opticians.

Sofasoy Candle owner hopeful new shop will be ‘forever home’

Owner Sophie Hammond said the unexpected business growth since beginning three years ago has taken it up another level.

Sophie is now hopeful Sofasoy has found its “forever home” after outgrowing its past two shops.

She said: “When we first opened I was nervous and unsure how things would go.

“However the response was great and locals gave us an incredible response.

“We outgrew our first store pretty quickly as it had nowhere we could make the product – so we opened a second two doors down from there as the workshop.

“I was practically running between the two and it wasn’t working at all.

“The second unit was bigger so we combined the shop and workshop in there and have been here since February.”

Sophie said the business has been kept busy and the new shop will help it reach its true potential.

She added: “This is a big move into the middle of Stonehaven and we’re not planning on going anywhere else.

“It’s been an empty unit for a while now and we’ve had our eyes on it as it’s a lot bigger and we can expand offerings.”

Business expansion

Sophie believes the move will help to double her employee numbers as footfall and offerings increase.

The store currently sells candles, diffusers and home decor accessories. It will look to add candle making classes at the new property.

Sofasoy Candle currently employs two staff and Sophie said there could be opportunity to add a couple more.

She said: “We’re expecting more footfall here so I’d like to have someone to manage the shopfront.

“All going as planned we could then train up somebody to help in making products.”

The new store will officially launch on December 2.