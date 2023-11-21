Stonehaven candle shop on the move for second time in six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven candle shop on the move for second time in six months

Owner Sophie Hammond has been overwhelmed by the company's growth but now thinks she's found its "forever home".

By Alex Banks
Owner Sophie Hammond started the company from her kitchen in 2020. Image: Chris Summer
Owner Sophie Hammond started the company from her kitchen in 2020. Image: Chris Summer

A Stonehaven candle company is relocating to its third shop since the beginning of last year.

Sofasoy Candle Co will move to Market Square after outgrowing its shop on Arbuthnott Place.

The company, which started trading in 2020, opened its first store in April last year and lasted just 10 months before moving.

Following the move two doors down in February, it will now relocate to the former Duncan and Todd opticians.

Sofasoy Candle owner hopeful new shop will be ‘forever home’

Owner Sophie Hammond said the unexpected business growth since beginning three years ago has taken it up another level.

Sophie is now hopeful Sofasoy has found its “forever home” after outgrowing its past two shops.

She said: “When we first opened I was nervous and unsure how things would go.

“However the response was great and locals gave us an incredible response.

“We outgrew our first store pretty quickly as it had nowhere we could make the product – so we opened a second two doors down from there as the workshop.

The new shop will open on December 2 at Market Square. Image: Google Maps

“I was practically running between the two and it wasn’t working at all.

“The second unit was bigger so we combined the shop and workshop in there and have been here since February.”

Sophie said the business has been kept busy and the new shop will help it reach its true potential.

She added: “This is a big move into the middle of Stonehaven and we’re not planning on going anywhere else.

“It’s been an empty unit for a while now and we’ve had our eyes on it as it’s a lot bigger and we can expand offerings.”

Business expansion

Sophie believes the move will help to double her employee numbers as footfall and offerings increase.

The store currently sells candles, diffusers and home decor accessories. It will look to add candle making classes at the new property.

Sofasoy Candle currently employs two staff and Sophie said there could be opportunity to add a couple more.

Sophie Hammond is hoping to offer candle making classes in Stonehaven. Image: Sofasoy Candle

She said: “We’re expecting more footfall here so I’d like to have someone to manage the shopfront.

“All going as planned we could then train up somebody to help in making products.”

The new store will officially launch on December 2.

