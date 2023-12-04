Inverness cafe owner warns small businesses will shut due to ‘dying’ city centre

The owner of an Inverness cafe has issued a plea to support local businesses following a difficult year,

Nyomi Dixon, who owns Whisk Away Cafe on Queensgate, has already thought about having to close the business and thinks other small businesses have too.

She claims this year has been a bigger challenge than returning after Covid for her business.

Ms Dixon believes the city centre is “on its way to dead” and is desperate to see improvements in support and promotion.

Tough year in Inverness city centre for Whisk Away

Ms Dixon claims the business, which opened two years ago, has had a really difficult year.

She said: “It’s becoming more and more challenging to get people through the doors.

“It has been really tough this year for Whisk Away. It isn’t something I’ve hid at all, you have to be honest.

“My staff know how difficult it’s been and the position we’re in. At the moment there has been hours cut – it’s better than job losses.”

Ms Dixon has even opened Cawdor Deli as a “backup plan” in case the city centre situation continues.

She feels people are being “driven away” from the Highland capital.

She added: “Tourists aren’t kept here long enough and people here would rather travel to your likes of Aberdeen, Glasgow or Edinburgh.

“It’s a really dire situation. At the moment you also have the Academy Street plans – which are just bonkers.

“I think if small businesses and Inverness gets any less support than it currently does then places will close their doors.

“I think we will see it happen more and more as the city centre dies out.”

Plea to support small businesses

Ms Dixon is hoping locals will choose local businesses rather than ordering online.

She said: “We have some amazing small businesses here and please go out and see what’s on offer.

“There’s even a number of us who deliver in case you struggle to get into the centre.

“I just want people to consider it rather than ordering online from Amazon and the likes.

“Try and support local business as best you can and hopefully then we will see more survive the winter months.”

Ms Dixon employs eight people at Whisk Away as well as a further six at Cawdor Deli.

Cafe owner wants council help in ‘dying’ city centre

Ms Dixon is calling on Highland Council and building owners to do ” a lot more” to bring in new faces.

She added: “There’s a lack of support from Highland Council to be honest. There are no real benefits for business owners.

“In my first year I was extremely fortunate to be rent free in my unit to make sure it could be successful.

“If I hadn’t had that I wouldn’t even have my business today. There’s a lot of empty units here – there could be similar offers in my opinion.

“A lot of talented people don’t get the chance to break through because of how big a risk Inverness city centre is.”