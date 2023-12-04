Inverness cafe owner warns small businesses will shut due to ‘dying’ city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness cafe owner warns small businesses will shut due to ‘dying’ city centre

The cafe owner has opened another business elsewhere as a backup plan in case things become any worse in Inverness.

By Alex Banks
Nyomi Dixon, who owns Whisk Away cafe and gift shop in Inverness.
Nyomi Dixon has issued a plea for support for local businesses in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The owner of an Inverness cafe has issued a plea to support local businesses following a difficult year,

Nyomi Dixon, who owns Whisk Away Cafe on Queensgate, has already thought about having to close the business and thinks other small businesses have too.

She claims this year has been a bigger challenge than returning after Covid for her business.

Ms Dixon believes the city centre is “on its way to dead” and is desperate to see improvements in support and promotion.

Tough year in Inverness city centre for Whisk Away

Ms Dixon claims the business, which opened two years ago, has had a really difficult year.

She said: “It’s becoming more and more challenging to get people through the doors.

“It has been really tough this year for Whisk Away. It isn’t something I’ve hid at all, you have to be honest.

“My staff know how difficult it’s been and the position we’re in. At the moment there has been hours cut – it’s better than job losses.”

Ms Dixon has even opened Cawdor Deli as a “backup plan” in case the city centre situation continues.

Nyomi Dixon owns the Inverness cafe and warns the city centre is ‘dying’. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She feels people are being “driven away” from the Highland capital.

She added: “Tourists aren’t kept here long enough and people here would rather travel to your likes of Aberdeen, Glasgow or Edinburgh.

“It’s a really dire situation. At the moment you also have the Academy Street plans – which are just bonkers.

“I think if small businesses and Inverness gets any less support than it currently does then places will close their doors.

“I think we will see it happen more and more as the city centre dies out.”

Plea to support small businesses

Ms Dixon is hoping locals will choose local businesses rather than ordering online.

She said: “We have some amazing small businesses here and please go out and see what’s on offer.

“There’s even a number of us who deliver in case you struggle to get into the centre.

Whisk Away is a cafe and gift shop on Queensgate in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I just want people to consider it rather than ordering online from Amazon and the likes.

“Try and support local business as best you can and hopefully then we will see more survive the winter months.”

Ms Dixon employs eight people at Whisk Away as well as a further six at Cawdor Deli.

Cafe owner wants council help in ‘dying’ city centre

Ms Dixon is calling on Highland Council and building owners to do ” a lot more” to bring in new faces.

She added: “There’s a lack of support from Highland Council to be honest. There are no real benefits for business owners.

“In my first year I was extremely fortunate to be rent free in my unit to make sure it could be successful.

“If I hadn’t had that I wouldn’t even have my business today. There’s a lot of empty units here – there could be similar offers in my opinion.

“A lot of talented people don’t get the chance to break through because of how big a risk Inverness city centre is.”

