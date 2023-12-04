Gambling addict embezzled nearly £4,000 from Aberdeen employer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gambling addict embezzled nearly £4,000 from Aberdeen employer

Dale Kirkpatrick was in £30,000 of debt and "struggling" to keep up with payments - so he stole from the shop he worked at in Bridge of Don.

By David McPhee
Dale Kirkpatrick. Image: Facebook
Dale Kirkpatrick. Image: Facebook

A man who embezzled nearly £4,000 from an Aberdeen electrical store has been ordered to repay every penny to the employer he stole from.

Dale Kirkpatrick stole thousands of pounds from an electrical store in Bridge of Don over six months by transferring money from store cards to unauthorised cards.

The 28-year-old was caught red-handed when a team of auditors came in to look over the books.

Under questioning, Kirkpatrick finally admitted to embezzling more than £3,891 to service debt he had built up through a gambling addiction.

Accused transferred money to his own cards

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that in early June 2021, Kirkpatrick was seen on CCTV camera footage alone in the main office at the Electric Centre in Bridge of Don.

“One the accused was content that no other staff was around, he made his way over to the cupboard, where he knew the petty cash was kept, and took £120, which he pocketed,” Mr Ambrose said.

“Later that day, the accused took a stack of money into a van whilst counting it.”

On December 14 2021, two auditors arrived at the store to speak with Kirkpatrick about card sales that had been refunded onto various unauthorised cards.

He was questioned about a number of transactions that took place, which had been transferred onto another card.

After initially denying knowledge of some of the transactions, Kirkpatrick admitted that he was “£30,000 in debt” and was “struggling” to keep up with the payments on his debt management plan.

He stated that he had “transferred the money into his account to ease the debt” he was paying off.

Kirkpatrick was then questioned about a second card and admitted that both cards used to transfer money had belonged to him.

The total amount embezzled by Kirkpatrick between June 1 and December 31 2021 was £3,891.46.

‘Clearly has gambling issue’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that her client “understands the impact this has had on the company and he has apologised for that”.

She added: “Mr Kirkpatrick has taken full responsibility for his actions. He clearly has a gambling issue and he has taken steps to address this after attending debt management.

“My understanding is that he intended to pay back the money but that unfortunately was not a situation the company was satisfied with – and that’s why we’re here today.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Kirkpatrick, of Ashwood Park, Aberdeen, that it was clear he had “a bit of an issue” but added that to his “credit” he was taking steps to address his problems.

Sheriff Wark ordered him to repay the full amount of £3,891.46 by making a compensation order.

