Meet the Aberdeenshire dogs trained to save lives at sea

Here in the north-east there are two canines with a difference when it comes to emergency help.

Newfoundlands Yogi and Cindy are both trained in water rescue.

They can jump from helicopters hovering above the waves and be winched down to casualties in the water.

Or swim hundreds of metres out to sea and drag someone to safety.

They have been trained by former army veteran Norman McConnachie who has based it on the Italian School of Water Rescue dogs.

The school’s dogs work as active rescue units on police, coastguard and military boats.

Newfoundlands ‘excel’ at water rescue

The former surf lifeguard said: “The Italians use water rescue dogs all the time and use them as lifeguards. I was absolutely flabbergasted by this beautiful black Newfoundland.

“He was huge and overwhelmingly cuddly. Just the emotional support in the water by a dog pulling you about it, going snorkelling with the children and various other things it was amazing experience.

“But training a Newfoundland to actually save your life when you are at sea or in a riverbank there’s so many other things you can do.

“It’s like an emergency service’s additional tool on their own.”

The breed is known for its size, intelligence, strength, calm disposition and loyalty. The dogs excel at water rescue and life-saving because of their muscular build, thick, water-resistant coat, webbed paws and tremendous swimming skills.

Norman, who is also a qualified dog groomer, got 85kg Yogi from Poland, and Cindy, who weighs 60kg, from Belarus.

Cindy’s eyes are protected by reflective shades which look like ski goggles, and they act in a similar way, preventing glare and debris from getting into her eyes.

Ambitions to open a puppy training school

Norman said: “If you were at Aberdeen Beach and maybe 600 metres offshore and you are struggling because you fell off your paddleboard and drowning I can launch the dog off the beach.

“It would be faster. He can pull you back to the beach on his own and I don’t need to assist him if you are conscious.

“But if you are unconscious the dog can hold on to your hand or a piece of clothing and pull you back.”

Yogi & Cindy both take part in some community callouts, including patrols of Loch Morlich but are not part of any emergency response team.

Norman, who is married to Rachel, said: “Emergency services don’t recognise us as there’s only myself but they do know what we do and who we are.

“But the problem is the red tape and insurance policies.

“I’d like to open up a school in Aberdeen with canines as a life support but sadly the funding is very hard to get.”

Help ease anxiety

Norman also uses both Cindy and Yogi as “service”, or “assistance” dogs, visiting hospitals, care homes, schools and a range of other venues, helping people with behavioural issues, depression, autism, stress and anxiety as a form of pet-therapy.

Both are Animal Assist Activity (AAA) therapy dogs.

Norman, who also runs Military Fitness Training, said: “There is a lot of people out there with general health problems and there’s maybe not enough support in certain fields because there’s maybe not funding or knowledge.

“I’m out there to educate people more on what assisted dogs are.”