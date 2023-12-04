Meet the Aberdeenshire dogs trained to save lives at sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dogs trained to save lives at sea

Owner Norman McConnachie hopes to one day open his own special training school for life-saving puppies in Aberdeen.

By Kelly Wilson
Norman McConnachie is the owner of water rescue dogs Yogi & Cindy. Image Norman McConnachie
Here in the north-east there are two canines with a difference when it comes to emergency help.

Newfoundlands Yogi and Cindy are both trained in water rescue.

They can jump from helicopters hovering above the waves and be winched down to casualties in the water.

Or swim hundreds of metres out to sea and drag someone to safety.

They have been trained by former army veteran Norman McConnachie who has based it on the Italian School of Water Rescue dogs.

The school’s dogs work as active rescue units on police, coastguard and military boats.

Newfoundlands ‘excel’ at water rescue

The former surf lifeguard said: “The Italians use water rescue dogs all the time and use them as lifeguards. I was absolutely flabbergasted by this beautiful black Newfoundland.

“He was huge and overwhelmingly cuddly. Just the emotional support in the water by a dog pulling you about it, going snorkelling with the children and various other things it was amazing experience.

Water rescue dogs Cindy and Yogi at he Granite Winter Expo.
Water rescue dog Cindy wears goggles to protect her eyes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“But training a Newfoundland to actually save your life when you are at sea or in a riverbank there’s so many other things you can do.

“It’s like an emergency service’s additional tool on their own.”

The breed is known for its size, intelligence, strength, calm disposition and loyalty. The dogs excel at water rescue and life-saving because of their muscular build, thick, water-resistant coat, webbed paws and tremendous swimming skills.

Norman, who is also a qualified dog groomer, got 85kg Yogi from Poland, and Cindy, who weighs 60kg, from Belarus.

Cindy’s eyes are protected by reflective shades which look like ski goggles, and they act in a similar way, preventing glare and debris from getting into her eyes.

Ambitions to open a puppy training school

Norman said: “If you were at Aberdeen Beach and maybe 600 metres offshore and you  are struggling because you fell off your paddleboard and drowning I can launch the dog off the beach.

“It would be faster. He can pull you back to the beach on his own and I don’t need to assist him if you are conscious.

“But if you are unconscious the dog can hold on to your hand or a piece of clothing and pull you back.”

Water rescue dog Cindy and her handler Norman McConnachie taking part in a training session. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Yogi & Cindy both take part in some community callouts, including patrols of Loch Morlich but are not part of any emergency response team.

Norman, who is married to Rachel, said: “Emergency services don’t recognise us as there’s only myself but they do know what we do and who we are.

“But the problem is the red tape and insurance policies.

“I’d like to open up a school in Aberdeen with canines as a life support but sadly the funding is very hard to get.”

Help ease anxiety

Norman also uses both Cindy and Yogi as “service”, or “assistance” dogs, visiting hospitals, care homes, schools and a range of other venues, helping people with behavioural issues, depression, autism, stress and anxiety as a form of pet-therapy.

Both are Animal Assist Activity (AAA) therapy dogs.

Yogi has been trained to be launched from a helicopter. Image: Yogi & Cindy Bear’s

Norman, who also runs Military Fitness Training, said: “There is a lot of people out there with general health problems and there’s maybe not enough support in certain fields because there’s maybe not funding or knowledge.

“I’m out there to educate people more on what assisted dogs are.”

