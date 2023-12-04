Aberdeen boss Barry Robson comes out in defence of Slobodan Rubezic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson comes out in defence of Slobodan Rubezic

Aberdeen have secured just four clean sheets in 23 games this season and boss Barry Robson accepts they must quickly tighten up in defence

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic in action. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists he will continue to back defender Slobodan Rubezic despite recent costly mistakes.

Summer signing Rubezic’s misjudgement of a long ball led to the opening goal in a 2-0 Premiership loss at Hibs on Sunday.

The centre-back was also at fault for the goal that put HJK Helsinki 1-0 up in Thursday’s  2-2 Europa Conference League Group G draw in Finland.

Robson admits Rubezic has made mistakes but will continue to support and retain faith in the stopper.

Rubezic is suspended for the Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old’ yellow card at Easter Road took him over the disciplinary points threshold and he will serve a one game suspension.

Rubezic was signed in the summer from Serbian SuperLiga club on  three-year contract for a fee of £200,000.

The Dons have the option to add a fourth year to Rubezic’s contract.

Since arriving at Pittodrie the defender has forced his way into the Montenegro international squad.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic in action during the 2-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic in action during the 2-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road. Image; Shutterstock

Robson said: “We all make mistakes, players make mistakes.

“For the first goal we lost the goalie miss-hit it and Ruby got too close to Martin Boyle when he should have deepened a wee bit.

“And he ends up getting caught and Boyle gets through with a big lump up the pitch.

“You can see he (Rubezic) has made a couple of mistakes but you have to support him and back him. ”

Hibernian’s Dylan Vente scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Four clean sheets in 23 matches

Rubezic has been capped three time since moving to Pittodrie and scored his first international goal for Montenegro in a 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifier loss to Hungary last month.

Defender Rubezic was one of only three players from the starting line-up against HJK Helsinki to also get the nod to start against Hibs.

Aberdeen have secured just four clean sheets from 23 games in all competitions this season.

The Dons’ previous shut-out was the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden on November 4.

Since then Aberdeen have conceded 13 goals in five games.

Robson was frustrated at the manner of the goals conceded against Hibs, with their second headed in by Will Fish at a corner.

The Dons boss confirmed he will conduct a post mortem into the goals conceded at Easter Road in a bid to keep “the backdoor shut”.

Hibernian's Will Fish celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with his teammate Jair Tavares (l) against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Hibernian’s Will Fish celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with his teammate Jair Tavares (l) against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He said: “That is something we need to cut out.

“We need to tighten up at the back because we have been scoring goals, there is no issue with not scoring goals.

“At the back end of last season we defended as a team probably a lot better.

“That is where the training ground will help.

“We will do a lot more analysis and will go through it all.

“We will make sure we get our distances right and will walk through things every day.

“To make sure we keep that backdoor shut because I have always said you can’t be a good attacking team until you are a good defensive team.

“There are little things we need to cut out.”

Robson remains upbeat despite lowly league position

Aberdeen are languishing a lowly 10th in the Premiership table with a return of only 13 points from 13 league fixtures.

The Reds are just three points ahead of bottom club Livingston, albeit the Dons have a game in hand.

Robson’s side are now 10 points behind third placed Hearts who have also played a game more than Aberdeen.

The Pittodrie gaffer is confident the Dons will move up the league table.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected against Hibs. Image: SNS

He said: “I am not downbeat at all.

“I am really pleased with the performances and would be worried if I was watching players not performing.

“But when I see them perform the way they are, things will turn.

“The results will come if we keep performing like that.

“We have played the Old Firm four times and Hibs away.

“We have played a lot of difficult games but still need to have more points than we have.

“Some of the performances coming off the back of Europe weren’t good enough, we know that.

“We have been leaning from that.

“I am pretty confident we will pick up points.

“And we have some really good games to look forward to.”

 

