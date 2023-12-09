Historic occasion for Peterhead harbourmaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic occasion for Peterhead harbourmaster

Ewan Rattray says it was a 'great honour' and 'humbling' to receive the highest distinction available to anyone in the Merchant Navy.

By Keith Findlay
Peterhead harbourmaster Ewan Rattray being presented with his Merchant Navy Medal by the Princess Royal.
Peterhead harbourmaster Ewan Rattray being presented with his Merchant Navy Medal by the Princess Royal. Image: Peterhead Port Authority

Peterhead harbourmaster Ewan Rattray was part of history in the making when he stepped forward to be presented with a coveted Merchant Navy Medal by the Princess Royal.

He and 10 other “exceptional individuals” were the first to receive a medal of state bearing an image of the King.

The prestigious medals for meritorious service were presented at Trinity House in London.

Mr Rattray, who is also director of port operations in Peterhead, was honoured for his safety campaigning following an accident while serving as a pilot in Aberdeen harbour.

He said it was a “great honour” and “humbling” to receive the highest distinction available to anyone in the Merchant Navy.

Mr Rattray's medal is among the first showing the King.
Mr Rattray’s medal is among the first showing the King. Image: Peterhead Port Authority

Having first gone to sea when he was 17, Mr Rattray has been in the maritime industry for more than 20 years.

He worked on ships sailing around the world for 16 years before taking up a job in Aberdeen as a harbour pilot, guiding vessels safely in and out of the busy port.

Life-changing accident in Aberdeen

His life-changing accident was in December 2018. His leg got crushed while he was trying to climb onto a ship, the MV Atlantic, using its boarding ladder.

He was pulled onto the ship, and although he can’t recall most of what happened, he does remember being in “considerable pain”.

Metal plates were later put in his leg, and he had to wear a plastercast and use crutches for months. He’s had two more operations since then and may need another in the future.

Although he couldn’t go back to piloting, he was determined to get back to working for the industry he was so passionate about.

Luckily, an office-based role came up and he started the job about six months after his accident.

He also completed a postgraduate degree in shipping operations, gaining valuable research and data-gathering skills for improving safety standards for maritime pilots.

He shared his research findings with as many people as he could and his work is still widely referenced today.

Mr Rattray became Peterhead Port Authority‘s harbourmaster earlier this year, having previously been deputy harbourmaster in Aberdeen.

