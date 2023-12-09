Historic occasion for Peterhead harbourmaster

Peterhead harbourmaster Ewan Rattray was part of history in the making when he stepped forward to be presented with a coveted Merchant Navy Medal by the Princess Royal.

He and 10 other “exceptional individuals” were the first to receive a medal of state bearing an image of the King.

The prestigious medals for meritorious service were presented at Trinity House in London.

Mr Rattray, who is also director of port operations in Peterhead, was honoured for his safety campaigning following an accident while serving as a pilot in Aberdeen harbour.

He said it was a “great honour” and “humbling” to receive the highest distinction available to anyone in the Merchant Navy.

Having first gone to sea when he was 17, Mr Rattray has been in the maritime industry for more than 20 years.

He worked on ships sailing around the world for 16 years before taking up a job in Aberdeen as a harbour pilot, guiding vessels safely in and out of the busy port.

Life-changing accident in Aberdeen

His life-changing accident was in December 2018. His leg got crushed while he was trying to climb onto a ship, the MV Atlantic, using its boarding ladder.

He was pulled onto the ship, and although he can’t recall most of what happened, he does remember being in “considerable pain”.

Metal plates were later put in his leg, and he had to wear a plastercast and use crutches for months. He’s had two more operations since then and may need another in the future.

Although he couldn’t go back to piloting, he was determined to get back to working for the industry he was so passionate about.

Luckily, an office-based role came up and he started the job about six months after his accident.

He also completed a postgraduate degree in shipping operations, gaining valuable research and data-gathering skills for improving safety standards for maritime pilots.

He shared his research findings with as many people as he could and his work is still widely referenced today.

Mr Rattray became Peterhead Port Authority‘s harbourmaster earlier this year, having previously been deputy harbourmaster in Aberdeen.