Port of Cromarty Firth expecting record-breaking cruise passenger numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Port of Cromarty Firth expecting record-breaking cruise passenger numbers

The Highland port will also welcome five cruise ships, including the Queen Anne, for the first time.

By Alex Banks
Port of Cromarty Firth.
Port of Cromarty Firth is expecting to welcome a recor-breaking number of visitors in 2024. Image: Port of Cromarty Firth.

A Highland port is expecting to welcome a record-breaking number of passengers in 2024.

Port of Cromarty Firth is on track to see more than 230,000 passengers arrive next year.

A total of 118 cruise ships are booked to visit Invergordon, including The Queen Anne on its first trip around Britain.

The vessel is the newest from Southampton-based Cunard and will arrive in the Highlands on May 29.

Port of Cromarty Firth helps boost  economy by £29 million

Port of Cromarty Firth cruise manager Allison McGuire said the 130 cruise ships visiting during 2023 had contributed an estimated £29 million to the local economy.

She added: “This year’s season exceeded our expectations, with more than 221,000 passengers visiting the Highlands during 130 vessel calls – contributing an estimated £29m to the area’s economy.

“While the number of calls scheduled for next year is slightly lower than in 2023, there will be more of the larger vessels calling.”

Port of Cromarty Firth cruise manager Allison McGuire.

Ms McGuire also said cruise capacities had increased in recent years, with the ships 90-95% full.

She added: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming all the passengers and crew to the Highlands. Inaugural calls are always a special occasion.

“We are delighted to be hosting the Queen Anne as well as five other ships that will be visiting Invergordon for the first time in 2024.”

Other ships making their inaugural calls at the port in 2024 are the Viking Saturn, Le Lyrial, Ocean Albatros, MeinShiff 7 and Azamara Onward.

What’s the Queen Anne like?

An artist’s impression of the Queen Anne, which will arrive at Invergordon in May. Image: Cunard

The Queen Anne boasts a capacity of around 3,000 passengers as well as 1,200 crew members.

It is the first new cruise ship to be launched by Cunard in more than a decade.

The 1,058ft luxury liner has 14 decks and 15 restaurants as well as an 835-seat theatre.

She also has her own art gallery and an open-air swimming pool with a retractable roof.

The vessel joins the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth as part of Cunard’s fleet.

More from Business

Robert McCubbin, market construction manager, Cameron MacFarlane, the market manager, and David Haas, Inverness City manager, ion the Victorian Market Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four more businesses - and the return of the model train - for Victorian…
North Sea divers in the mood for Christmas.
North Sea divers 'wish it could be Christmas every day'
Rail fares will rise in England on March 3 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rail fares in England to rise by up to 4.9% in March
Banking app Revolut revealed it swung to a loss last year (Revolut/PA)
Revolut swings to yearly loss as boss stays ‘committed’ to UK banking licence
Unilever has agreed to guy K18 (Alamy/PA)
Unilever strikes deal to buy K18 haircare brand
Tesla’s plans to produce energy-storage batteries in China moved forward (Xinhua via AP)
Tesla moves forward with plan for energy storage battery factory in China
Rishi Sunak has suffered further setbacks to delivering his five priorities for 2023 (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Recession warning puts another Sunak pledge at risk
David Booth, regional managing partner, Azets
Azets reflects on 2023 and plans further growth in new year
RMT members have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action over a 5% pay offer (PA)
London Underground staff plan rolling week of strikes in January
The UK is at risk of falling into a recession after revised official figures show the economy declined between July and September (Jonathan Brady/PA)
UK economy at risk of recession after surprise third quarter decline

Conversation