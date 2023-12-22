Port of Cromarty Firth expecting record-breaking cruise passenger numbers

A Highland port is expecting to welcome a record-breaking number of passengers in 2024.

Port of Cromarty Firth is on track to see more than 230,000 passengers arrive next year.

A total of 118 cruise ships are booked to visit Invergordon, including The Queen Anne on its first trip around Britain.

The vessel is the newest from Southampton-based Cunard and will arrive in the Highlands on May 29.

Port of Cromarty Firth helps boost economy by £29 million

Port of Cromarty Firth cruise manager Allison McGuire said the 130 cruise ships visiting during 2023 had contributed an estimated £29 million to the local economy.

She added: “This year’s season exceeded our expectations, with more than 221,000 passengers visiting the Highlands during 130 vessel calls – contributing an estimated £29m to the area’s economy.

“While the number of calls scheduled for next year is slightly lower than in 2023, there will be more of the larger vessels calling.”

Ms McGuire also said cruise capacities had increased in recent years, with the ships 90-95% full.

She added: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming all the passengers and crew to the Highlands. Inaugural calls are always a special occasion.

“We are delighted to be hosting the Queen Anne as well as five other ships that will be visiting Invergordon for the first time in 2024.”

Other ships making their inaugural calls at the port in 2024 are the Viking Saturn, Le Lyrial, Ocean Albatros, MeinShiff 7 and Azamara Onward.

What’s the Queen Anne like?

The Queen Anne boasts a capacity of around 3,000 passengers as well as 1,200 crew members.

It is the first new cruise ship to be launched by Cunard in more than a decade.

The 1,058ft luxury liner has 14 decks and 15 restaurants as well as an 835-seat theatre.

She also has her own art gallery and an open-air swimming pool with a retractable roof.

The vessel joins the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth as part of Cunard’s fleet.