New Inverness food and drink festival to play ‘pivotal’ role in boosting businesses

Inverness will host its first food and drink fortnight in an attempt to revitalise the local hospitality sector.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) and Inverness City Centre Business Improvement District (BID) are in charge of the fortnight- which runs from January 29 to February 12.

A total of 24 cafes, restaurants and hotels have signed up to take part. Offers include discounts, new menu options and complimentary drinks.

Hospitality sector has faced heavy impacts, says Visit Inverness Loch Ness

VILN destination development manager Emma Harrison hopes the scheme will give businesses a boost at a quiet time of year.

Emma said: “Over the last few years, food and drink tourism has been one of the heaviest impacted trades given the pandemic and rise in living costs.

“For our local restaurants, cafes, and takeaways to survive, supporting businesses the whole year round is a must.

“Through the shoulder season, especially in January and February, the hospitality industry can see a drop in numbers.

“So putting a fortnight together to highlight special offers gives chances for both our locals and visitors to try our fantastic local food and drink scene.”

VILN chief executive Don Johnstone believes the passion and dedication of local food and drink businesses will be on full display.

He said: “The rich tapestry of our region goes beyond initial perceptions.

“Our businesses take pride in offering something different and in many cases truly exceptional.

“The passion and dedication to food and drink will be on full display during our inaugural Food and Drink Fortnight.

“We aim to celebrate the diverse flavours and hidden gems that make our community in so many ways unique.”

Inverness Food and Drink Fortnight can help us showcase ‘outstanding’ dining experience, says hotel manager

Drumossie Hotel will have two deals on during the fortnight – a free bottle of house wine with any three course meal for two or more guests and a two-for-one afternoon tea.

General manager Stéphane Portès believes the scheme will play a “pivotal role” in supporting the local economy.

He said: “It has been challenging times for the hospitality sector, but Drumossie is committed to delivering outstanding dining experiences.

“Each bite is a journey through the Highlands culinary landscape – we use an array of local specialities.

“Food and drink plays a pivotal role in supporting the local economy and contributing to the fabric of the Highlands.”

Invernesss BID admin and marketing manager Margaret Laws has encouraged more businesses to get involved.

She said: “We would encourage hospitality businesses in our area to get in touch and involved to help us celebrate and showcase the variety of food and drink we have to offer.”