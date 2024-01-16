New Inverness food and drink festival to play ‘pivotal’ role in boosting businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Inverness food and drink festival to play ‘pivotal’ role in boosting businesses

A hotel general manager said the hospitality sector has been faced with "challenging times".

By Alex Banks
Don Johnstone in Inverness.
Visit Inverness Loch Ness chief executive Don Johnstone in Inverness. Image: whale-like-fish

Inverness will host its first food and drink fortnight in an attempt to revitalise the local hospitality sector.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) and Inverness City Centre Business Improvement District (BID) are in charge of the fortnight- which runs from January 29 to February 12.

A total of 24 cafes, restaurants and hotels have signed up to take part. Offers include discounts, new menu options and complimentary drinks.

Hospitality sector has faced heavy impacts, says Visit Inverness Loch Ness

VILN destination development manager Emma Harrison hopes the scheme will give businesses a boost at a quiet time of year.

Emma said: “Over the last few years, food and drink tourism has been one of the heaviest impacted trades given the pandemic and rise in living costs.

“For our local restaurants, cafes, and takeaways to survive, supporting businesses the whole year round is a must.

“Through the shoulder season, especially in January and February, the hospitality industry can see a drop in numbers.

Drumossie Hotel will have two offers during the food and drink fortnight. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“So putting a fortnight together to highlight special offers gives chances for both our locals and visitors to try our fantastic local food and drink scene.”

VILN chief executive Don Johnstone believes the passion and dedication of local food and drink businesses will be on full display.

He said: “The rich tapestry of our region goes beyond initial perceptions.

“Our businesses take pride in offering something different and in many cases truly exceptional.

“The passion and dedication to food and drink will be on full display during our inaugural Food and Drink Fortnight.

“We aim to celebrate the diverse flavours and hidden gems that make our community in so many ways unique.”

Inverness Food and Drink Fortnight can help us showcase ‘outstanding’ dining experience, says hotel manager

Drumossie Hotel will have two deals on during the fortnight – a free bottle of house wine with any three course meal for two or more guests and a two-for-one afternoon tea.

General manager Stéphane Portès believes the scheme will play a “pivotal role” in supporting the local economy.

He said: “It has been challenging times for the hospitality sector, but Drumossie is committed to delivering outstanding dining experiences.

“Each bite is a journey through the Highlands culinary landscape – we use an array of local specialities.

One of the hotel’s offers includes a free bottle of house wine with a three course meal for two. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Food and drink plays a pivotal role in supporting the local economy and contributing to the fabric of the Highlands.”

Invernesss BID admin and marketing manager Margaret Laws has encouraged more businesses to get involved.

She said: “We would encourage hospitality businesses in our area to get in touch and involved to help us celebrate and showcase the variety of food and drink we have to offer.”

Conversation