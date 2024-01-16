European Tour producer and ex-golf pro James Byrne returns to north-east on holiday… to win Banchory club championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European Tour producer and ex-golf pro James Byrne returns to north-east on holiday… to win Banchory club championship

James, 34, won the Walker Cup with Great Britain and Ireland at Royal Aberdeen in 2011.

By Alan Brown
Banchory Golf Club men's champion James Byrne. Image: Alan Brown.
Walker Cup winner James Byrne completed a lifetime ambition when winning the Banchory Golf Club mens’ championship for the first time.

James, who helped Great Britain and Ireland defeat the United States in the Walker Cup at Royal Aberdeen in 2011, strolled to a wide margin of victory.

The success was squeezed into a family holiday in the north-east when taking a break from his job as a producer at European Tour Productions.

James, 34, said: “I’d always wanted to win the club championship at Banchory.

“There is something special about having your name on that board permanently alongside the best players in the club’s history.

“When I was younger, I was always away, so was never able to play in it … and then I turned pro.

“But when I got my amateur status back at the start of 2023, I made a point of arranging a holiday back in Banchory with my wife Tara and son Bradley so I could play in it.”

James, who plays off plus-three, returned rounds of 72, 67, 67 and 63 to win by 11 shots at his home club.

It was the latest chapter in an eventful golf career which saw him turn professional in 2011.

Q School, Asian Tour, golf apparel and Wentworth before James joined European Tour productions

James said: “I played in the European Tour Qualifying School for six consecutive years, but without much success.

“So I played the Asian Tour and some other tours until 2018, when I felt it was no longer a sustainable career for me.

“I then worked as marketing manager for an apparel company called Fenix – owned by former Newmachar junior Michael Moir – in Bangkok, Thailand, for a few years.

“In 2021, I moved back to the UK with my wife to work at the Wentworth Club for a short spell, before joining European Tour Productions.

“I’m really enjoying it. We produce some incredible content you’ll see on the Tour’s social channels.

“It’s very different from life on tour, but I have a family now so I have totally different priorities.

“I like to think I’m still a good golfer, and that competitive streak is still there… I just don’t do it for a living anymore.

“I hope to return to try to defend my trophy, but it all depends on my schedule.”

James became a father to a second child when his daughter Hayley was born in November 2023.

Conversation