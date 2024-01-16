Stewart Milne Group: Redundancy support event in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Stewart Milne Group: Redundancy support event in Aberdeen

Advice and potentially new jobs available for affected employees.

By Keith Findlay
Stewart Milne Homes flag
Hundreds of jobs were shed when Stewart Milne Group went bust and many hundreds more are now at risk. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Workers who were made redundant though the collapse of housebuilder Stewart Milne Group (SMG) will be offered support at a free event in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Taking place at the Beach Ballroom, from 10am-1pm, it is the first of four in-person events arranged across Scotland.

Attendees will have a chance to meet potential new employers.

They will also have access to expert advice on a range of topics from different Pace (Partnership Action for Continuing Employment) partner organisations.

Pace is the Scottish Government’s scheme for responding to redundancy situations.

217 jobs axed, hundreds more at risk

SMG, based in Westhill, Abedeenshire, collapsed into administration last week.

A total of 217 jobs were asked immediately, with 112 retained as operations wind down.

Hundreds more sub-contractor roles are thought to be at risk.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) leads on the delivery of Pace support.

Key partners include the Department for Work and Pensions and local authorities.

‘Worrying time’

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “This continues to be a worrying time for the staff at Stewart Milne – and their families

“We are doing everything we can to provide them with the right support and guidance, while minimising the time those affected are out of work.

“Against a backdrop of reported skills shortages across the sector, I am hopeful that workers will find employment quickly.”

Neil Gray MSP
Neil Gray MSP: “We are doing everything we can.” Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Jane Gibson, team leader with SDS in Aberdeen and local Pace chairwoman said: “This event will offer useful advice and information on a variety of topics for Stewart Milne employees and anyone affected by redundancy.

“This includes advice on money, pensions and benefits as well as job hunting, writing CVs and interview techniques. The event also offers the chance to meet local employers with vacancies.

“Anyone affected by the closure can drop in and see what is available.”

More support available to sacked Stewart Milne Group workers through ABZWorks

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard said: “The council is an active member of Pace, which we are supporting on Thursday by hosting the event at our Beach Ballroom venue.

“In addition, we will continue to offer our assistance to Stewart Milne Group’s employees as they seek new employment.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard.
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Darrell Benns /DC Thomson

“The council’s ABZ Works employability service offers a broad range of support to help people into employment, education, or training.

“Working alongside other Pace partners, we will ensure support is available to anyone who needs it to rapidly move them back into employment.”

For more information about Pace redundancy support, visit redundancyscotland.co.uk or call 0800 917 8000.

Read more: All our stories on the collapse of Stewart Milne Group

Conversation