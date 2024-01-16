Stewart Milne Group: Redundancy support event in Aberdeen

Workers who were made redundant though the collapse of housebuilder Stewart Milne Group (SMG) will be offered support at a free event in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Taking place at the Beach Ballroom, from 10am-1pm, it is the first of four in-person events arranged across Scotland.

Attendees will have a chance to meet potential new employers.

They will also have access to expert advice on a range of topics from different Pace (Partnership Action for Continuing Employment) partner organisations.

Pace is the Scottish Government’s scheme for responding to redundancy situations.

217 jobs axed, hundreds more at risk

SMG, based in Westhill, Abedeenshire, collapsed into administration last week.

A total of 217 jobs were asked immediately, with 112 retained as operations wind down.

Hundreds more sub-contractor roles are thought to be at risk.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) leads on the delivery of Pace support.

Key partners include the Department for Work and Pensions and local authorities.

‘Worrying time’

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “This continues to be a worrying time for the staff at Stewart Milne – and their families

“We are doing everything we can to provide them with the right support and guidance, while minimising the time those affected are out of work.

“Against a backdrop of reported skills shortages across the sector, I am hopeful that workers will find employment quickly.”

Jane Gibson, team leader with SDS in Aberdeen and local Pace chairwoman said: “This event will offer useful advice and information on a variety of topics for Stewart Milne employees and anyone affected by redundancy.

“This includes advice on money, pensions and benefits as well as job hunting, writing CVs and interview techniques. The event also offers the chance to meet local employers with vacancies.

“Anyone affected by the closure can drop in and see what is available.”

More support available to sacked Stewart Milne Group workers through ABZWorks

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard said: “The council is an active member of Pace, which we are supporting on Thursday by hosting the event at our Beach Ballroom venue.

“In addition, we will continue to offer our assistance to Stewart Milne Group’s employees as they seek new employment.

“The council’s ABZ Works employability service offers a broad range of support to help people into employment, education, or training.

“Working alongside other Pace partners, we will ensure support is available to anyone who needs it to rapidly move them back into employment.”

For more information about Pace redundancy support, visit redundancyscotland.co.uk or call 0800 917 8000.

