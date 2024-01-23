Aberdeen health shop owner retires after 42 years in the industry

Catherine Eddie has been a familiar sight at Aberdeen’s Grampian Health Store since opening its doors 25 years ago.

But visitors to the shop will now be welcomed by a new owner after the 61-year-old decided to retire.

She has sold to the Market Street store to sisters Stephanie Hundtofte and Sarah-Jayne Farman.

Grampian Health Store expansion

Catherine, a former Aboyne Academy pupil, had previously run two similar shops in Yorkshire, but wanted a move back to the north-east.

It was then she decided to open in Crown Street in 1999 before moving to bigger premises in Market Street in 2008.

Catherine, who is married to Callum, said: “There was an opportunity to move to Market Street and with the development on Union Square we thought it would be a good position to be in.

“From one centre to another centre because Crown Street was changing with the post office and council offices closing.

“I was apprehensive because I started it from scratch but I knew I could do it and there was a gap in Aberdeen for what I was going to offer.

“We hit the ground running. It was very good.”

‘It was more than a job, I’ll miss it’

The business sells herbal products, vitamins, minerals and supplements and natural body-care ranges.

Catherine, who started her career at the age of 19 working at The Health Shop in Inverness, has decided now is the time to retire and enjoy more quality time with Callum and their five grandchildren.

She said: “I’ve been doing it for 42 years and thought my time was coming to an end and I wanted to do something different.

“I felt it was time to pass on the reins. I wanted to do something different.

“All our grandchildren are down south and we never see much of them so we want to go and visit.

“We’ve invested in a motor home and want to enjoy our time and have some freedom.

“I was always so committed to my job. It was more than a job. I’ve worked since I left school and never had a break.

“I will miss it. Over the past 25 years I built up a reputation and I will miss the customers.”

Keep supporting small business

Catherine’s three members of staff will continue to work at Grampian Health Store and she’s keen to see people continue to remember and support small local businesses.

She said: “It would be nice if Aberdeen got a bit more footfall and people had the confidence to come back to Aberdeen.

“It would be good to keep supporting Aberdeen and not abandon it.

“There’s a lot of really good shops. Yes there’s empty units but what’s there is good.

“We need their support.”