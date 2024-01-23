Aberdeen health shop owner retires after 42 years in the industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen health shop owner retires after 42 years in the industry

Catherine Eddie has sold the Market Street store as she looks towards enjoying more time with family.

By Kelly Wilson
Catherine Eddie has sold Grampian Health Foods on Market Street after running it for more than 20 years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Catherine Eddie has been a familiar sight at Aberdeen’s Grampian Health Store since opening its doors 25 years ago.

But visitors to the shop will now be welcomed by a new owner after the 61-year-old decided to retire.

She has sold to the Market Street store to sisters Stephanie Hundtofte and Sarah-Jayne Farman.

Grampian Health Store expansion

Catherine, a former Aboyne Academy pupil, had previously run two similar shops in Yorkshire, but wanted a move back to the north-east.

It was then she decided to open in Crown Street in 1999 before moving to bigger premises in Market Street in 2008.

Catherine, who is married to Callum, said: “There was an opportunity to move to Market Street and with the development on Union Square we thought it would be a good position to be in.

Catherine Eddie has sold Grampian Health Foods on Market Street after running it for more than 20 years. She is pictured with the new owners, from left, Sarah-Jayne Farman, Stephanie Hundtofte and Catherine Eddie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“From one centre to another centre because Crown Street was changing with the post office and council offices closing.

“I was apprehensive because I started it from scratch but I knew I could do it and there was a gap in Aberdeen for what I was going to offer.

“We hit the ground running. It was very good.”

‘It was more than a job, I’ll miss it’

The business sells herbal products, vitamins, minerals and supplements and natural body-care ranges.

Catherine, who started her career at the age of 19 working at The Health Shop in Inverness, has decided now is the time to retire and enjoy more quality time with Callum and their five grandchildren.

She said: “I’ve been doing it for 42 years and thought my time was coming to an end and I wanted to do something different.

“I felt it was time to pass on the reins. I wanted to do something different.

Catherine Eddie is looking forward to spending more time with family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“All our grandchildren are down south and we never see much of them so we want to go and visit.

“We’ve invested in a motor home and want to enjoy our time and have some freedom.

“I was always so committed to my job. It was more than a job. I’ve worked since I left school and never had a break.

“I will miss it. Over the past 25 years I built up a reputation and I will miss the customers.”

Keep supporting small business

Catherine’s three members of staff will continue to work at Grampian Health Store and she’s keen to see people continue to remember and support small local businesses.

She said: “It would be nice if Aberdeen got a bit more footfall and people had the confidence to come back to Aberdeen.

“It would be good to keep supporting Aberdeen and not abandon it.

“There’s a lot of really good shops. Yes there’s empty units but what’s there is good.

“We need their support.”

