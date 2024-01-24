New Aberdeen remedial clinic to help clients with pain and mobility

A new manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) clinic, which will also offer sports and remedial therapy, has opened in Aberdeen.

Lisa Capitelli has added her The Body Mechanic business with a new clinic in Rubislaw Den North.

The 46-year-old, who has another branch in Angus, is one of just seven MLD specialist therapists in Scotland registered with MLDUK.

Manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) is a therapy where specialised and gentle rhythmic pumping techniques move the skin in the direction of the lymph flow.

Why has The Body Mechanic opened in Aberdeen?

After moving to Aberdeen two years ago, Lisa’s specialist service will be the first the north-east has seen.

The treatment encourages the draining of any fluid that has built up in the body.

Lisa said: “I saw a gap in the market after moving here two years ago – I started by doing home visits in the area.

“A lot of my clients see their body movements limited, they’re restricted and sore. I can help to manage that.

“I advise on exercises and skincare, also offering bandaging and measuring for compression garments for those that require it.”

“The treatment helps people feel better and move more freely.”

The treatment is used to reduce swelling caused by fluid build-up after certain cancer treatments, as well as for conditions such as lymphoedema, lipoedema (a build up of fat in the legs), sinusitis, rheumatoid arthritis and acne.

Lisa added: “There should be more awareness for the treatment and lymphoedema and lipoedema in general as health conditions.

“There are only a handful of specialists in Scotland and with the rise of cosmetic surgery it is an essential process to achieving desired results.”

“It’s hugely beneficial and can even help to reduce scarring.”

Family influence

Lisa decided to follow her sister Margaret’s footsteps in becoming an MLD therapist after seeing the impact it had on people.

The mum-of-two said her children have also had a huge impact on her business.

Lisa added: “The kids have been fantastic. Antonia and Marco helped set up the website and have created my social ads.

“Antonia lives in Spain but has found all of the local Facebook pages to get my name out there.

“My partner has also helped in finding the best location to set up in Aberdeen.”

The prices for MLD treatment at the The Body Mechanic range from £60-100. Its sport and remedial therapy ranges from £50-90.