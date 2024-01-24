New Aberdeen remedial clinic to help clients with pain and mobility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen remedial clinic to help clients with pain and mobility

The owner, Lisa Capitelli, is one of just seven MLD specialist therapists in Scotland.

By Alex Banks
Lisa Capitelli has opened a second clinic in Aberdeen. Image: Gareth Jennings
Lisa Capitelli has opened a second clinic in Aberdeen. Image: Gareth Jennings

A new manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) clinic, which will also offer sports and remedial therapy, has opened in Aberdeen.

Lisa Capitelli has added her The Body Mechanic business with a new clinic in Rubislaw Den North.

The 46-year-old, who has another branch in Angus, is one of just seven MLD specialist therapists in Scotland registered with MLDUK.

Manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) is a therapy where specialised and gentle rhythmic pumping techniques move the skin in the direction of the lymph flow.

Why has The Body Mechanic opened in Aberdeen?

After moving to Aberdeen two years ago, Lisa’s specialist service will be the first the north-east has seen.

The treatment encourages the draining of any fluid that has built up in the body.

Lisa said: “I saw a gap in the market after moving here two years ago – I started by doing home visits in the area.

“A lot of my clients see their body movements limited, they’re restricted and sore. I can help to manage that.

“I advise on exercises and skincare, also offering bandaging and measuring for compression garments for those that require it.”

“The treatment helps people feel better and move more freely.”

Exterior of The Body Mechanic clinic on Rubislaw Den North, Aberdeen.
The Body Mechanic clinic on Rubislaw Den North in Aberdeen. Image: The Body Mechanic

The treatment is used to reduce swelling caused by fluid build-up after certain cancer treatments, as well as for conditions such as lymphoedema, lipoedema (a build up of fat in the legs), sinusitis, rheumatoid arthritis and acne.

Lisa added: “There should be more awareness for the treatment and lymphoedema and lipoedema in general as health conditions.

“There are only a handful of specialists in Scotland and with the rise of cosmetic surgery it is an essential process to achieving desired results.”

“It’s hugely beneficial and can even help to reduce scarring.”

Family influence

Lisa decided to follow her sister Margaret’s footsteps in becoming an MLD therapist after seeing the impact it had on people.

The mum-of-two said her children have also had a huge impact on her business.

Lisa added: “The kids have been fantastic. Antonia and Marco helped set up the website and have created my social ads.

Stock image of manual lymphatic drainage treatment.
MLD treatment is available at the clinic from £60. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson

“Antonia lives in Spain but has found all of the local Facebook pages to get my name out there.

“My partner has also helped in finding the best location to set up in Aberdeen.”

The prices for MLD treatment at the The Body Mechanic range from £60-100. Its sport and remedial therapy ranges from £50-90.

Conversation