Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw on how she fell in love with life in Italy at AC Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw on how she fell in love with life in Italy at AC Milan

The midfielder is in her fourth season with the Italian giants but Grimshaw admits it has only been recently that she feels settled with life in Milan.

By Sophie Goodwin
Christy Grimshaw celebrates scoring for AC Milan. Image: Shutterstock.
Christy Grimshaw celebrates scoring for AC Milan. Image: Shutterstock.

Stonehaven may be a far cry from Milan but the Italian city feels like a home away from home for footballer Christy Grimshaw.

The 28-year-old, who was born in Kirkcaldy but grew up in the Aberdeenshire town, signed for AC Milan from French club FC Metz in the summer of 2020.

And although the midfielder is in her fourth season with the Italian giants – where her contract runs out in the summer, Grimshaw admits it has only been recently that she feels settled with life in Milan.

“I have always really liked Milan but over the last six months to a year I feel like have found myself living like a normal Italian person,” said Grimshaw.

“I’ve been drinking an espresso on the go and living my life kind of full speed like an Italian.

“It’s crazy and as full on as the football is. They have their different ways of life and I’ve learnt to fall in love with it.

“I really love it and I’m really comfortable here now. I just love the people and I’m so thankful that from living in Italy I have got to meet so many different kinds of people.

“There was a night a few weeks ago where most of the team were out for dinner and the waiter asked where we were from because we were all speaking different languages.

“I realised we had people from Scotland, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, Jamaica and the Netherlands – and we’ve all met here in Italy for football and have learnt so much from each other and our different experiences.

“I’m really thankful for being able to play for a big club in a beautiful city like this which attracts all these different people.

“It’s probably one of my favourite parts I’ve had living and playing here in Milan.”

Becoming fluent in Italian made life in Milan easier

A key factor in Grimshaw, who has won 16 caps for Scotland since making her debut in 2021, adapting to her Italian surroundings was becoming fluent in the language.

She worked with a tutor for the first two years of being in Milan, before employing a different approach to advance her skills.

Author Colleen Hoover turned teacher for Grimshaw as the AC Milan player bought a series of her books in English and Italian, alternating reading each version chapter by chapter.

“At first, when you don’t speak the language, I was almost like a tourist,” said Grimshaw. “It was maybe like that for the first two years I was here.

“In the last 18 months, or even shorter than that, it has all come together.

“I can speak Italian. I can go to places like the bank or, I have a car, so I can go to the garage and speak to them in Italian about technical things.

Scotland's Christy Grimshaw battles with England's Lauren Hemp in the Nations League match.
Scotland’s Christy Grimshaw battles with England’s Lauren Hemp in a Nations League match. Image: PA.

“It is little things like that that really matter and make you feel like you fit in here.

“For the first year or two if you don’t give it a chance you can feel quite lost and scared.

“But I stuck with it – and, now, I have no idea what’s going to happen (this summer when her contract runs out), but thinking of not being here is a bit scary actually because I’m so comfortable.”

One-club feeling at AC Milan, says Grimshaw

The club, Grimshaw says, has a united feeling with the women and men’s teams regularly attending events together – as she recalled chatting with United States star Christian Pulisic.

“It’s a pretty normal thing now,” said Grimshaw. “It’s really good to be part of a club where we’re at dinners and events together.

“It’s a good feeling to have the mutual respect for each other.

“I was having a conversation at the Christmas dinner with Pulisic and our experiences in Milan.

“We were at an event together at the start of the season when he first joined from Chelsea and he was asking about the Italian fans and how they are crazy for football.

“I saw him at Christmas again, so I was asking him how it was going with the fans and the city.

“It’s nice to have those conversations and to talk about our experiences.

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic. Image: Shutterstock.

“I text my brother, who is a big football fan, saying I had just had a nice conversation with Pulisic – and he’s like to you that’s normal, but even just speaking about it now, it is quite cool.”

Grimshaw was speaking ahead of International Day of Education on January 24 as part of AC Milan‘s RespAct campaign.

The wider campaign seeks to promote the values of equity, diversity and inclusion and consists of a series of initiatives which aim to have a positive societal impact.

Education and football is something that means a great deal to Grimshaw, who credits playing college football at Barry University in Florida as a pivotal part in her journey towards becoming a professional player.

“Before I went to America to study I had no idea that I would become a professional player,” added Grimshaw.

“It was from choosing to go to America and going to university that I had the opportunities in football and then go on to be a professional athlete.

“I’m very happy that I chose that path.”

More from Women's Football

Scotland and Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir made Rachel Corsie's world's best starting XI.
Rachel Corsie: My Fifa Best awards-inspired women's world XI
Aberdeen Women's new signings. From L-R: Jeni Currie, Lois Edwards, and Keeley Banfield
What to expect from new Aberdeen Women trio Lois Edwards, Keeley Banfield and Jeni…
Hannah Innes in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Glasgow City.
Hannah Innes glad to be getting regular run-out with Aberdeen Women in breakthrough season
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline in a SWPL match against Partick Thistle.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster stands by playing out from the back philosophy after…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women may look to add more new recruits, says manager Clint Lancaster
Megan Rapinoe in action for Seattle Reign in a NWSL match in 2018.
Rachel Corsie: Seattle Reign's return to original branding brought back fond memories of my…
Lois Edwards, pictured at the club's training ground Cormack Park, has signed for Aberdeen Women on a deal until the end of the season.
New signing Lois Edwards keen for fresh start with Aberdeen Women after ACL injury…
Caley Thistle Women winger Katie Cleland comes up against Rangers striker Lizzie Arnot in a Scottish Cup clash at the Caledonian Stadium.
Caley Thistle Women's Katie Cleland finds inspiration in defeat to Rangers
Caley Thistle Women captain Kirsty Deans and Rangers' Sarah Ewens in action in the Scottish Cup at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle Women beaten 12-0 by Rangers in Scottish Cup in front of record…
Rangers defender Rachel McLauchlan.
'This is the life I wanted' - Rangers star Rachel McLauchlan on returning to…

Conversation