First guest speaker unveiled for cHeRries Business Breakfast in Aberdeen

Led by a panel of business experts, the cHeRries Business Breakfast session will inspire and bring together some of the best business minds in Scotland.

Focusing on “Resilience? Reward? Remote Working? What will be the key to employee retention in 2024?”, the speakers will present their unique experiences and insights.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast, in association with Brodies LLP and supported by Lang & Co and Aberdeen Sports Village, will create further opportunities for industry professionals to network and share expertise.

It will take place on Wednesday March 13 at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen, from 7.30am – 9.30am.

First guest speaker announced

Led by Fiona Herrell, partner at Brodies LLP’s employment and immigration team, the panel will feature industry professionals who will work with those in the room to propose possible solutions to one of the biggest issues facing the Scottish workforce.

One of the most highly anticipated panel speakers is Will Rollinson, senior associate in the employment and immigration team at Brodies LLP.

Will began his career in Aberdeen, when he joined Brodies LLP in 2015.

He advises on all aspects of employment law and has years of experience, dealing with the legal issues arising from staff transfers and large-scale change projects, as well as responding to and dealing with industrial action.

Will regularly provides HR support on a range of matters including complex disciplinary and performance-related issues.

He deals with employment litigation and regularly appears in tribunal.

He also drafts employment documentation including settlement agreements, service agreements for senior directors and bonus arrangements.

Employment law considerations under the spotlight

Will combines practical advice and support with a commercially focused approach.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to speaking at the first cHeRries Business Breakfast.

“Many employers are reporting an increase in demand from employees for flexibility in their working arrangements.

“With this in mind, I am going to be looking at some of the employment law considerations arising in relation to flexible working patterns and remote/hybrid working arrangements including the changes to the current flexible working statutory regime which will apply from April 6 2024.”

Tickets for the cHeRries Business Breakfast cost £20 + VAT and are available to buy online. There will also be a second cHeRries Business Breakfast later this year in September, details to be announced.