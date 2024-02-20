First guest speaker unveiled for cHeRries Business Breakfast in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

First guest speaker unveiled for cHeRries Business Breakfast in Aberdeen

During the event, a panel will discuss the topic of ‘Resilience? Reward? Remote Working? What will be the key to employee retention in 2024?’

By Natalie Jennings
Will Rollinson, who is a guest speaker at the cHeRries Business Breakfast
Will Rollinson, Brodies LLP senior associate in the Employment & Immigration team is guest speaker at the cHeRries Business Breakfast. Image: Brodies LLP

Led by a panel of business experts, the cHeRries Business Breakfast session will inspire and bring together some of the best business minds in Scotland.

Focusing on “Resilience? Reward? Remote Working? What will be the key to employee retention in 2024?”, the speakers will present their unique experiences and insights.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast, in association with Brodies LLP and supported by Lang & Co and Aberdeen Sports Village, will create further opportunities for industry professionals to network and share expertise.

It will take place on Wednesday March 13 at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen, from 7.30am – 9.30am.

First guest speaker announced

Led by Fiona Herrell, partner at Brodies LLP’s employment and immigration team, the panel will feature industry professionals who will work with those in the room to propose possible solutions to one of the biggest issues facing the Scottish workforce.

One of the most highly anticipated panel speakers is Will Rollinson, senior associate in the employment and immigration team at Brodies LLP.

Will began his career in Aberdeen, when he joined Brodies LLP in 2015.

He advises on all aspects of employment law and has years of experience, dealing with the legal issues arising from staff transfers and large-scale change projects, as well as responding to and dealing with industrial action.

Will regularly provides HR support on a range of matters including complex disciplinary and performance-related issues.

He deals with employment litigation and regularly appears in tribunal.

He also drafts employment documentation including settlement agreements, service agreements for senior directors and bonus arrangements.

Employment law considerations under the spotlight

Will combines practical advice and support with a commercially focused approach.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to speaking at the first cHeRries Business Breakfast.

“Many employers are reporting an increase in demand from employees for flexibility in their working arrangements.

“With this in mind, I am going to be looking at some of the employment law considerations arising in relation to flexible working patterns and remote/hybrid working arrangements including the changes to the current flexible working statutory regime which will apply from April 6 2024.”

Tickets for the cHeRries Business Breakfast cost £20 + VAT and are available to buy online. There will also be a second cHeRries Business Breakfast later this year in September, details to be announced.

