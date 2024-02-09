cHeRries Business Breakfast to take place in Aberdeen in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

cHeRries Business Breakfast to take place in Aberdeen in March

The session will offer inspiration and new ideas about employee retention.

By By cHeRries Business Breakfast
cHeRries Business Breakfast logo
The first cHeRries Business Breakfast will take place on Wednesday March 13.

cHeRries Business Breakfast, a series of breakfast events for human resources, training and recruitment professionals, has now launched in Scotland.

The new events are an offshoot of the popular cHeRries Awards and Conference, now in its 16th year, which celebrates excellence in the fields of HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast, in association with Brodies LLP and supported by Lang & Co and Aberdeen Sports Village, will create further opportunities for industry professionals to network and share expertise.

The first cHeRries Business Breakfast will take place on Wednesday March 13 at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen, from 7.30am – 9.30am.

Theme for the first cHeRries Business Breakfast

During the event, a panel will discuss the topic of ‘Resilience? Reward? Remote Working? What will be the key to employee retention in 2024?’

Fiona Herrell, partner in the Employment & Immigration team at Brodies LLP
Fiona Herrell, partner in the Employment & Immigration team at Brodies LLP.

With a recent study reporting that two in five employees in the UK are considering changing jobs in 2024, an effective employee retention strategy is invaluable for businesses.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast session will draw on the experiences and insights of the panel and those in the room to produce a mind map of possible solutions for tackling employee retention.

It will be led by Fiona Herrell, partner in the employment and immigration team at Brodies LLP.

Fiona said: “The great resignation may be behind us but retaining talent and improving employee retention remain key business objectives for many employers in 2024.

“There is, however, no one size fits all solution, and we have to layer on top of that the fact that we are increasingly working in multigenerational workforces where the different generations have their own needs and priorities.

“Our panel will share their experiences and insights on the topic of boosting employee retention and will leave those attending full of ideas they can implement within their organisations.”

Tickets for the cHeRries Business Breakfast cost £20 + VAT and are available to buy online. There will also be a second cHeRries Business Breakfast later this year in September, details to be announced.

More from the Press and Journal