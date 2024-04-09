Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker motoring ahead with vehicle repair business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker motoring ahead with vehicle repair business

The Canadian ex-pat turned his back on the oil and gas industry to follow his passion for cars and is now targeting annual sales of £500,000.

By Kelly Wilson
Tom Giles, franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Tom Giles, franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

When Aberdeen-based oil and gas manager Tom Giles made the career change to the automotive industry he knew it was a gamble.

But it was one he was prepared to take after needing a new career path.

Three years later he’s the successful owner of vehicle bodywork repair franchise Revive! Auto Innovations.

Since opening, in 2021, Tom has seen his business grow from strength to strength.

The business specialises in small to medium repairs, such as bumper scuffs, scratches and door dents.

Revive! Aberdeen predicting £500,000 revenue

In its first full year of trading Revive! generated revenues of more than £220,000 with £405,000 last year and Tom forecasting £500,000 for 2024.

Tom, who formerly worked for Weatherford UK, said: “First year of trading was tough due to Covid and I had three employees in a row that didn’t work out.

“But now in our third year of trading it’s better and we’ve a good client base with a lot of repeat customers.

“We are in a rhythm and business is good with about a months worth of orders ahead of us.”

Tom’s team consists of four full-time workers, who carry out repairs at the customer’s home or place of work – meaning they do not have to take time out of their day to drop their vehicle off and pick it back up from a bodyshop.

Revive! also carries out work for around 12 car dealerships across the north-east.

Soaring costs of fuel

Although the level of work has been encouraging there’s still concerns over the rising costs of fuel and supplies.

Tom said: “The cost of fuel has been getting worse. Looking at £2,000 a month for diesel when it used to be between £900 and £1,200.

“I’ve also had a real headache with electricity and being locked in to a horrible rate.

“To what I’m paying now it ended up costing me £10,000 more than it should have.

“I’m looking at an increase of about 10-25% in paint and supplies over the last year.

“Everything is going up. I’ve had to adjust my prices between five to 10% but that’s still not enough to cover the increase to me.”

Looking towards the future Tom is planning on hiring another full-time worker.

He said: “Everything has been fantastic and I plan on continuing what I am doing.

“I’m looking to recruit another full-time worker to join the team and continue to build our customer base.”

