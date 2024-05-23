Aberdeen hydraulics firm adds jobs after £500,000 investment in new premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen hydraulics firm adds jobs after £500,000 investment in new premises

Saturn Fluid Hydraulics said it is adding to its team in bid to "consolidate presence" in city.

By Kelly Wilson
Saturn Fluid Engineering is looking to grow its Aberdeen presence with the help of Clark Walker, Les Brown, Shona Clunie, Ewen Clunie and Gerald Forbes. Image: Granite PR
Hydraulics firm Saturn Fluid Engineering has made some “key appointments” as it looks to expand its offering in Aberdeen.

The firm recently opened its new integrity division, Saturn Integrity Management Ltd, after a £500,000 investment in 2,000 sq ft of warehouse and office space at ABZ Business Park in Dyce.

Gerald Forbes, who has more than 35 years experience, has been appointed technical manager while new general manager Les Brown brings 25 years of experience in hydraulic hose manufacturing and inspections services to his new role with the company.

Also based in Aberdeen will be Clark Walker who has taken up the role of operations manager following various roles within the hydraulics and integrity sectors during the last 15 years.

He will lead the service delivery team and site personnel, while ensuring efficient utilisation of teams.

Aberdeen ‘ideal nucleus’

Ewen Clunie, company co-founder, said: “Having the right people in the right place is the ideal nucleus from which we can press on with our plans to expand in both traditional and emerging markets, such as renewables.

“Our new facility in Aberdeen represents an important consolidation of our presence in the city and we look forward to building a team that will play a pivotal role in writing this exciting new chapter.”

Saturn Integrity Management Ltd offers technical expertise in system integrity, maintenance and inspection services including flexible hose assemblies, small bore tubing and accumulator management.

A further boost to the Saturn Fluid Engineering leadership team comes with the appointment of Dundee-based regional general manager UK & Europe, Tom Pendlebury.

Tom has “vast experience” in rotating equipment, specialising in high energy pumps for the energy industry, and has held various senior roles during his 20 years spent in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and former Soviet Union states.

Who are Saturn Fluid Engineering?

Founded by Ewen and Shona Clunie in 2016, the group works with clients across the defence, marine and energy sectors.

Overseas work accounts for some 50% of Saturn’s business and, alongside its headquarters at Waters Edge in Dundee, the firm has other premises in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and Australia.

Saturn said it intends to add a Sydney location to established bases in Perth and Adelaide, with Canada and Saudi Arabia also high on its list of international target areas.

It has an enviable track record in delivering dynamic, customer-focused fluid management solutions using unrivalled technical expertise and support.

