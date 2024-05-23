Aberdeen hydraulics firm adds jobs after £500,000 investment in new premises

Hydraulics firm Saturn Fluid Engineering has made some “key appointments” as it looks to expand its offering in Aberdeen.

The firm recently opened its new integrity division, Saturn Integrity Management Ltd, after a £500,000 investment in 2,000 sq ft of warehouse and office space at ABZ Business Park in Dyce.

Gerald Forbes, who has more than 35 years experience, has been appointed technical manager while new general manager Les Brown brings 25 years of experience in hydraulic hose manufacturing and inspections services to his new role with the company.

Also based in Aberdeen will be Clark Walker who has taken up the role of operations manager following various roles within the hydraulics and integrity sectors during the last 15 years.

He will lead the service delivery team and site personnel, while ensuring efficient utilisation of teams.

Aberdeen ‘ideal nucleus’

Ewen Clunie, company co-founder, said: “Having the right people in the right place is the ideal nucleus from which we can press on with our plans to expand in both traditional and emerging markets, such as renewables.

“Our new facility in Aberdeen represents an important consolidation of our presence in the city and we look forward to building a team that will play a pivotal role in writing this exciting new chapter.”

Saturn Integrity Management Ltd offers technical expertise in system integrity, maintenance and inspection services including flexible hose assemblies, small bore tubing and accumulator management.

A further boost to the Saturn Fluid Engineering leadership team comes with the appointment of Dundee-based regional general manager UK & Europe, Tom Pendlebury.

Tom has “vast experience” in rotating equipment, specialising in high energy pumps for the energy industry, and has held various senior roles during his 20 years spent in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and former Soviet Union states.

Who are Saturn Fluid Engineering?

Founded by Ewen and Shona Clunie in 2016, the group works with clients across the defence, marine and energy sectors.

Overseas work accounts for some 50% of Saturn’s business and, alongside its headquarters at Waters Edge in Dundee, the firm has other premises in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and Australia.

Saturn said it intends to add a Sydney location to established bases in Perth and Adelaide, with Canada and Saudi Arabia also high on its list of international target areas.

It has an enviable track record in delivering dynamic, customer-focused fluid management solutions using unrivalled technical expertise and support.