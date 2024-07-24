Aberdeen floating homes plan ditched due to flooding fears

An Aberdeenshire businessman has sunk plans to bring floating homes to the River Dee.

Karol Esjmont had hoped to bring the model homes to the city after being inspired during a visit to Gdansk in Poland.

The 36-year-old wanted the £60,000 mobile homes to line the banks of the river.

However, flooding fears and feedback from the public has seen the plan dropped.

Floating homes flooding fears

Karol said studies of the river had showed it wouldn’t be suitable.

The dad-of-two said: “We conducted a feasibility study and decided not to pursue it.

“We found that our rivers and seas are not suitable for such a product.

“Just a few years ago we saw examples of this when the River Dee burst its banks, causing substantial damage to private property.”

‘Fantastic’ opportunity for Aberdeen

Karol revealed he’d also considered Stonehaven as a location but again the “stormy” weather saw him decide against it.

He said: “Feedback from people expressing their thoughts. There was concern about the river being rough.

“We also considered Stonehaven and that was one place I thought it may work in the harbour but the stormy weather meant no.

“I then thought about getting the boat down to England but logistically it was impossible.

“The boats are not designed for that. They only go eight miles an hour.

“It would’ve been fantastic for Aberdeen. It’s something unique but the feasibility study showed us we’d require more still waters for it to work and a lot of money.”

New business venture

Karol, who previously ran a motorhome hire company, has now turned towards a new career and is launching his own oven cleaning business next month.

He said: “After three years in any business or sector I get bored.

“Now I am starting this new business and hope it suits my family life and keeps me going.

“I’ve been doing some training and I’ve got a van ready to go.

“I’m hoping to keep it simple and in the Banchory area. It’ll be something new for me.”