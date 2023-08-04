Businessman hopes to bring floating homes to the banks of the River Dee

A businessman has revealed plans to bring floating homes to Aberdeen.

For the past three years Karol Esjmont has run a successful motorhome business.

But the 35-year-old from Banchory has now decided the time is right to sell and pursue another tourism opportunity.

Instead of hiring motorhomes Karol wants to hire out floating homes on the banks of the River Dee.

Hopes to drive tourism to Aberdeen

Karol drew inspiration for the idea during a recent visit to Gdansk and began researching when he got home.

He said: “The idea is to drive tourism in to the local area and show people how beautiful the region is here.

“We surrounded by two beautiful rivers floating in to the sea and it seems an innovative idea.

“People are attracted by new ideas.

“Because I’ve done so much in terms of the motorhome rental business and I have driven traffic in to the local area I think it is adding something extra on to diversify the tourism.

“Something that’s not easily found in Scotland.”

River Dee floating homes

The homes, made by Polish company La Mare Houseboats, start at around £60,000.

The dad-of-two said: “When we were in holiday in Gdansk in one of the parts of the river they had these beautiful model houses which are just floating on water and attached to the river bank.

“I thought what a lovely idea.

“We know we want to grow tourism in Aberdeen and I would consider that potentially for the River Dee as it exits and almost goes towards the sea near Riverside Drive at Duthie Park.”

Karol, who is married to Kirstin, started his business Oakland Motorhomes Hire in March 2020.

But after three years he has decided to pursue other opportunities and put the business, which includes fondly named motorhomes Harry and Filip up for sale.

He said: “Although it’s a profitable business after three years I start to think it’s time to do something new.

“It’s in line with any emotional commitment I have to a business which is three years. This year I’ve been given not a lot of care to the business and I think this is for a different person.

“The right person could give a lot more love to it and do some more good.

“I will explore how I can giveaway my business while it is on a high and put the money I’m getting out of it in to something else to benefit the local community.”