Spaces still available for Press and Journal Farming Breakfast webinar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leading experts in their field will share their thoughts on what lies ahead for the Scottish farming sector at a free webinar next week.

The Press and Journal is hosting a virtual Farming Breakfast to discuss future prospects for the Scottish agricultural sector on Wednesday November 25, from 8–9am.

The event – entitled What lies ahead? – has been organised in association with law firm Turcan Connell with support from north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

A range of informed industry speakers will discuss the outlook for the agricultural sector against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, before taking questions from the virtual audience.

The speakers include Turcan Connell’s land and property partner, Grierson Dunlop, who encouraged farmers, crofters and those involved in the wider agricultural supply chain to participate in next week’s event.

He said: “When we last took part in a farming breakfast it was a very stimulating and thoughtful morning and we trust that the upcoming seminar will see that energy transferred to an online environment.

“We look forward to providing a legal backdrop to some of the important issues facing the farming community in the coming months and years and are sure it will be yet another fruitful and knowledge-gathering occasion.”

Two representatives from ANM Group will also speak at the event – James Presly, a director at ANM’s estates division Aberdeen & Northern Estate Ltd, and Colin Slessor, deputy head of livestock at ANM’s livestock division, Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

Mr Presly will discuss the Scottish land market and the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit on transactions and land values, while Mr Slessor will give an overview of current trading conditions in the livestock sector and prospects for the future.

Lastly, Royal Bank of Scotland’s director of agriculture, Roddy McLean, will discuss future subsidy schemes and how farmers will need to respond to climate change.

Full details of the free event, including how to register, can be found here.