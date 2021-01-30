John Deere keeps its top spot in the UK’s new tractor market

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Deere remains the tractor brand of choice for UK farmers, according to the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA).

The latest brand-specific sales data from the association, which covers 2019, reveals John Deere held the lion’s share of the market with 28.1% of all new tractors registered that year being of the green and yellow variety. This is down slightly on 2018 when John Deere held 30.1% of market share.

The second most popular brand of tractor was New Holland, representing 17.1% of the 13,145 new tractors sold in 2019 – down from 18.9% the year before.

Massey Ferguson was the third most popular brand at 12.3% – up from 10% previously.

Case, Fendt and Valtra held 8.9%, 6.8% and 5.5% of market share respectively – this compares to 11.2%, 6.9% and 5% in 2018.

Kubota and Claas increased their market share at 6.5% and 5.7% respectively – up from 5.6% and 3.9% previously.

JCB’s share of the tractor market fell slightly to 2.1%, from 2.2% previously, while Same Deutz-Fahr increased its share to 1.8%, from 1.6% the year before. McCormick and Landini also gained momentum representing 0.8% and 0.4% of the market respectively. This compares to 0.6% and 0.3% previously.

The AEA said: “Data are released after a one year delay due to competition law restrictions. Figures for 2020 are due to be published in early 2022.”