John Deere keeps its top spot in the UK’s new tractor market

John Deere remains the tractor brand of choice for UK farmers, according to the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA).
The latest brand-specific sales data from the association, which covers 2019, reveals John Deere held the lion’s share of the market with 28.1% of all new tractors registered that year being of the green and yellow variety. This is down slightly on 2018 when John Deere held 30.1% of market share.
The second most popular brand of tractor was New Holland, representing 17.1% of the 13,145 new tractors sold in 2019 – down from 18.9% the year before.
Massey Ferguson was the third most popular brand at 12.3% – up from 10% previously.
Case, Fendt and Valtra held 8.9%, 6.8% and 5.5% of market share respectively – this compares to 11.2%, 6.9% and 5% in 2018.
Kubota and Claas increased their market share at 6.5% and 5.7% respectively – up from 5.6% and 3.9% previously.
JCB’s share of the tractor market fell slightly to 2.1%, from 2.2% previously, while Same Deutz-Fahr increased its share to 1.8%, from 1.6% the year before. McCormick and Landini also gained momentum representing 0.8% and 0.4% of the market respectively. This compares to 0.6% and 0.3% previously.
The AEA said: “Data are released after a one year delay due to competition law restrictions. Figures for 2020 are due to be published in early 2022.”
