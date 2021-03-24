SRUC appoints two new board members

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A leading biochemist and a Fife farmer have been appointed to the board of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

The college has announced two new non-executive directors to its board – Professor Sir Pete Downes and Andy Peddie.

Sir Pete, who is regarded as one of the UK’s top biochemists, is a former principal of the University of Dundee, the current chairman of Dynamic Earth and president of the UK Biochemical Society.

He said: “I’m excited to be joining the SRUC board at a time of great challenge when only the most resilient and enterprising organisations will thrive.

“My appointment fulfils a lifetime of interest in the countryside, its natural resources and the people who live and work there.”

Meanwhile, Andy Peddie runs a 500-acre coastal farm in Fife and is president of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs. He previously served on boards of both NFU Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland, and was chairman of the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS) for three years.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to working with other board members at SRUC to help Scotland’s rural sector to meet its many challenges.”

Sandy Cumming, chairman of the SRUC board, welcomed the appointments and said Sir Pete and Mr Beddie had “great skills, knowledge and relevant experience”.