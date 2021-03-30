Scottish Game Fair to go ahead in September

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Organisers of the Scottish Game Fair have announced plans to hold the event on September 24-26.

The event, organised by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) and sponsored by rural insurer NFU Mutual, is scheduled to take place at its usual venue of Scone Palace in Perthshire. It was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The GWCT said it had entered into an agreement with The Game Fair – the company which runs the Game Fair in England – to take on the running of its event in Scotland. It said the partnership would guarantee the income for the trust and the long-term future of the Scottish Game Fair.

“GWCT members, visitors and stakeholders can expect a fabulous event this year in the format they know and love in the wonderful setting of Scone Palace,” said GWCT chairman in Scotland, David Noble.

“Having missed the show last year, we are thrilled to be able to make this much-anticipated announcement. The event is so important to the region, the industry, our visitors and stakeholders and will provide much-needed funding for the GWCT.”

The Game Fair managing director, James Gower, welcomed the partnership and said: “The Scottish Game Fair plays a hugely important role in providing funds for the GWCT and this exciting new arrangement with the trust means that we can add our expertise to making this event a continuing success both this year and in the future.”