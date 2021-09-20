Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Restaurant chain under fire for Australian steak promotion

By Nancy Nicolson
September 20, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 5:10 pm
British beef farmers have questioned the welfare and health standards of meat produced in Australia.
British beef farmers have questioned the welfare and health standards of meat produced in Australia.

An Australian beef promotion by the Miller & Carter steakhouse chain has been condemned as “crass” by the beef industry.

The National Beef Association (NBA) has questioned the logic of transporting meat from the other side of the planet when climate change and environmental responsibility is at the top of the industry’s agenda.

The restaurant’s social media promotion offers 50-day aged, grass-fed Australian sirloin from Queensland and promises customers the cut “won’t disappoint”.

Miller & Carter is being criticised for promoting Australian beef.

However it has certainly disappointed the NBA, and in an open letter to Phil Urban, the chief executive of the chain’s parent company, Mitchells & Butlers, the association describes  promoting the meat a short-sighted decision.

NBA chief executive Neil Shand  wrote: “The UK beef industry have worked as tirelessly as ever through the pandemic,  stepping up to ensure a stable supply of food is available to our consumers.

“In return, at the first available opportunity, you choose to buy your  beef from Australia.

National Beef Association chief executive, Neil Shand.

“UK beef is produced to the highest health and welfare standards, and is fully traceable to the farm  from which it came. Can you guarantee to us that that the product you are importing is fully traceable?

“The use of growth promoters continues to be openly acceptable in Australian beef  production, a practice which is banned in the UK; this is an area of concern. Can you guarantee that the product you are advertising is free from growth promoters?”

Mr Shand added: “It’s hard to  understand how transporting beef with lower health and welfare standards from the other side of  the globe fits in with the image of food quality and environmental responsibility a company like Mitchells & Butlers would want to portray to its customers.”

A spokesperson for Miller & Carter, said: “We remain committed to supporting UK and Irish farmers, with 80% of our supply coming from them at present.

“The Australian Sirloin steak currently offered in our restaurants is available for a limited time only, as part of our Master Butcher’s Cut range.

“The Australian cattle that produce our new Master Butchers Cut are free range, raised on natural pastures where they are free to roam and graze. The cattle are also free from hormones, growth promoters and antibiotics, are fully lifetime traceable and Meat Standards Australia eligible. ”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]