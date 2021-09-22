Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Union crisis meeting will seek solutions to farm labour shortage

By Nancy Nicolson
September 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Horticulture is just one of the sectors which is short of staff.
Horticulture is just one of the sectors which is short of staff.

Leaders of the road haulage, horticulture, tourism and food sectors will join an online debate next week in an attempt to identify solutions to the farm labour crisis.

The event,  called by NFU Scotland’s  (NFUS) east central region,  comes as severe shortages of both seasonal and permanent staff are impacting on agriculture as well as the food and drink, logistics, hospitality and tourism sectors.

On the panel on Thursday September 30 will be Scottish Food and Drink chief executive James Withers, NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy,  Martin Reid, the director of the Road Haulage Association, Marc Crothall of the Scottish Tourism Alliance and Ali Capper, an apple and hops farmer from Worcester who is the NFU’s horticulture chair

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink

The meeting will be chaired by  Caroline Millar  who runs an agritourism business on the family farm on the outskirts of Dundee.

Caroline Millar is the chair of NFU Scotland’s East Central region.

The meeting follows an emergency summit held by the NFU in England, convened to find solutions to the immediate challenges facing the entire UK supply chain, on the  shortage of labour, fertiliser and reduced access to CO2.

Following the meeting, NFU president Minette Batters said the farming industry had done a fantastic job in keeping shelves stocked, but needed the government to demonstrate the value of UK food production.

Minette Batters is president of the NFU in England and Wales.

She said: “At Back British Farming Day we repeated our ask for government to place the same value on British food and its production standards as the British people do. We are currently 60% self-sufficient in food and our current situation demonstrates the need for strategic policies that bolster domestic food production.

“Food shortages are a clear and present danger which ministers must work urgently with the whole supply chain to avoid.”

To register for the NFUS meeting visit

https://nfuscotlandlabourcrisisevent.eventbrite.co.uk

and for more information  contact Kate Maitland NFUS regional manager on 0791 900 1239 or kate.maitland@nfus.org.uk

