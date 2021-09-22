Farmers appointed to Quality Meat Scotland board

Two leading beef farmers are among a group of five new board members appointed to Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, confirmed the appointment of new board members to the red meat levy body, which oversees and manages the Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork brands.

These include: Perthshire farmer Adrian Ivory, who runs a 150-cow commercial beef herd alongside pedigree herds of Simmental and Charolais cattle at Strathisla Farms; and East Lothian beef and arable farmer Niall Jeffrey from Bielgrange, who won the AgriScot Scotch Beef Farmer of the Year award in 2018.

The other appointments are: Ian Bentley, who holds a non-executive role with meat processor Scotbeef; Peter Brown who has been involved in the establishment of farm assurance schemes across the UK and further afield; and Scott Jaron, who has directed Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee for the past 15 years.

Each board member will serve for four years and receive remuneration of £181.80 per day for a time commitment of 20 days per year.

QMS chairman, Kate Rowell, welcomed the appointments and said: “Each of the new board members brings a wide range of skills and expertise and demonstrates a commitment to promote, protect, develop and support Scotland’s red meat industry.

“Scott, Peter, Niall, Ian and Adrian join us at a time where our industry continues to meet challenges and changes – such as labour shortages, skills development and the upcoming changes to farm support payments. The team at QMS look forward to working with each of them.”