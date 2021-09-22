Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Farmers appointed to Quality Meat Scotland board

By Gemma Mackie
September 22, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 22, 2021, 11:59 am
Quality Meat Scotland oversees various brands including Scotch Beef.

Two leading beef farmers are among a group of five new board members appointed to Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, confirmed the appointment of new board members to the red meat levy body, which oversees and manages the Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork brands.

These include: Perthshire farmer Adrian Ivory, who runs a 150-cow commercial beef herd alongside pedigree herds of Simmental and Charolais cattle at Strathisla Farms; and East Lothian beef and arable farmer Niall Jeffrey from Bielgrange, who won the AgriScot Scotch Beef Farmer of the Year award in 2018.

Adrian Ivory is one of the new board members.

The other appointments are: Ian Bentley, who holds a non-executive role with meat processor Scotbeef; Peter Brown who has been involved in the establishment of farm assurance schemes across the UK and further afield; and Scott Jaron, who has directed Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee for the past 15 years.

Each board member will serve for four years and receive remuneration of £181.80 per day for a time commitment of 20 days per year.

QMS chairman, Kate Rowell, welcomed the appointments and said: “Each of the new board members brings a wide range of skills and expertise and demonstrates a commitment to promote, protect, develop and support Scotland’s red meat industry.

“Scott, Peter, Niall, Ian and Adrian join us at a time where our industry continues to meet challenges and changes – such as labour shortages, skills development and the upcoming changes to farm support payments. The team at QMS look forward to working with each of them.”

