Breeders flock to Stirling for Blelack Aberdeen-Angus dispersal

Aberdeen-Angus breeders and enthusiasts from across the UK descended on Stirling to witness the dispersal of one of the country’s most celebrated herds.

Father and son duo Neil and Graeme Massie dispersed their Blelack herd of pedigree Aberdeen-Angus cattle, based at Blelack Farm at Dinnet near Aboyne, at United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales.

The herd has been at the forefront of the breed for decades, winning countless championship titles at the Stirling fixture, and its predecessor at Perth.

The Massies also made history in 2016 when they set a new breed record for the highest priced Aberdeen-Angus female, smashing the previous record they also held, when seven-year-old cow Blelack Lady Eraline sold for 35,000gn.

Although they were not able to break this record at their dispersal, the family sold more than two dozen lots for 10,000gn or above.

Their sale topper, selling for 32,000gn to Devon breeders Mike and Melanie Alford for their Foxhill herd, was four-year-old cow Blelack Princess Carina U902. She is an AI daughter of Oneills Black Bardolier, and out Blelack Princess Carina R508.

Her five-month-old heifer calf – Blelack Princess Carina X125, by the 14,000gn Kilmaluag Eriskay – also sold to the Alfords for 30,000gn.

This means the outfit sold for a combined price of 62,000gn.

A full report from the Blelack dispersal sale will follow tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Massie family also led the trade in the Aberdeen-Angus section of the Stirling Bull Sales when their supreme champion bull sold for 24,000gn.

This was April 2020-born Blelack Prince Cartier, by Blelack Dual Mine and out of Blelack Princess Caroline. He sold to the Fraser family for their Idvies herd at Newton of Idvies, by Forfar.

Next best at 17,000gn was another Blelack bull selling to the Duncan family at Whitehall Farms, Kirkmahoe, Dumfries. This was March 2020-born Blelack Bright Lad, by Tonley Jester Eric.

The Massies also made 11,000gn selling the reserve overall champion – April 2020-born Blelack Kasper, by Blelack Dual Mine and out of Blelack Karisma – to D Strachan and Son, East Shawtonhill Farm, Chapelton, Strathaven.

Other leading prices included 10,500gn twice.

First at this price, selling to the Lindsays at Baldovie, Kingoldrum, by Kirriemuir, was April 2020-born Gordon Eton, by Rawburn Joe Eric, from the trustees of the late Gordon R Brooke, Upper Huntlywood Farm, Earlston.

The other at 10,500gn, selling to Seafield Pedigrees in Worcestershire, was June 2020-born Blelack Earthquake, by Blelack Dual Mine, from the Massies.

Other notable prices included: 8,000gn for Cairnton Emperor, by Cheerbrook Luther, from the Howies at Cairnton, Lumphanan, Banchory, selling to R Lamb, Lime Tree Farm, Armagh; 7,800gn for Kingholm Result, by Ribble Egma, from the Curries at Skewbridge, Dumfries, selling to A MacGillivray, Torgormack, Beauly, Inverness; 7,500gn for Harestone Dominator, by Shadwell Earl, from June Barclay, South Road, Insch, selling to J Innes & Sons, Dunscroft, Huntly; and 7,500gn for Retties Prophet, by Gretnahouse Blackpot, from the Retties at Craigend Farm, Methven, Perth, selling to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness, Orkney.

In total, 42 Aberdeen-Angus bulls sold to average £6,413 – this is up £1,362 on the year.

Meanwhile, females outwith the Blelack dispersal sale sold to a top of 20,000gn for an in-calf heifer from the Wattie family’s Tonley herd based at Mains of Tonley, near Alford in Aberdeenshire.

The sale topper, selling to the Adam family at Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, was Tonley Princess V676. She is by Tonley Jester Eric, and sold in-calf to Duncanziemere Jetstream.

The Watties also made 14,000gn selling three-year-old cow Tonley Rosebud U581, by Cheeklaw Black Boris, to Brailes Livestock in Gloucestershire.

Brailes Livestock also paid 7,000gn for her January-born bull calf Tonley Ronald, by Tonley Jester Eric.