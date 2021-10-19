Blelack Aberdeen-Angus dispersal makes more than £1m

The dispersal of the noted Blelack herd of pedigree Aberdeen-Angus cattle made more than £1.1m.

The sale of the herd, run by father and son duo Neil and Graeme Massie at Blelack Farm, Dinnet, near Aboyne, was held at United Auctions‘ Stirling Bull Sales.

A total of 161 lots went under the hammer for a combined total price of just over £1.135 million and the herd is believed to have set a new record price for a combined unit.

Breeders from across the UK descended on Stirling for the sale to get their hands on Blelack breeding, and a top price of 32,000gn was paid for four-year-old cow Blelack Princess Carina U902.

An AI daughter of Oneills Black Bardolier, and out of Blelack Princess Carina R508, she sold to Devon breeders Mike and Melanie Alford for their Foxhill herd.

The couple als0 paid 30,000gn for Carina’s five-month-old heifer calf – Blelack Princess Carina X125, by the 14,000gn Kilmaluag Eriskay – meaning the outfit sold for what is believed to be a new breed record price for a combined unit at 62,000gn.

The Alfords, who run Staplegrove Livestock Ltd, also paid the next best price of 28,000gn for four-year-old cow Blelack Princess Caroline T867.

By Weeton Evolution, and out of Blelack Princess Caroline R535, she is the dam of the supreme champion bull from this week’s Stirling Bull Sales, Blelack Prince Cartier, which sold for 24,000gn.

Caroline T867’s April-born heifer calf, Blelack Princess Caroline X095, by Blelack Popeye, sold separately for 16,000gn to the Tunney family’s Morpheus herd in Cheshire.

Next best at 26,000gn, selling to Neil and Stuart Barclay for their Harestone herd based near Insch, was the dam of the 32,000gn cow.

This was six-year-old Blelack Princess Carina R508, by Warrenho Emperor and out of Blelack Princess Carina M878.

The Barclays also paid 20,000gn for six-year-old cow Blelack Evora R506, by Oakchurch Dominator, and 19,000gn for three-year-old cow Blelack Blackbird U923, by Weeton Evolution.

Blackbird U923’s May-born heifer calf, Blelack Blackbird X132 by Kilmaluag Eriskay, sold for 20,000gn to the Walsh family’s Lancashire-based Buckhurst herd.

Also at 20,000gn, selling to M Poland, Wroxall Cross Farm, Isle of Wight, was six-year-old cow Blelack Eyrie R487, by Warrenho Emperor and out of Blelack Eyrie M867.

Her April-born heifer calf, Blelack Eyrie X097 by Kilmaluag Eriskay, sold for 10,000gn to Isle of Skye breeder Donald Rankin for his Kilmaluag herd.

Other leading prices included 19,000gn for the first lot in the ring – November 2015-born cow Blelack Lady Heather R633, by Warrenho Emperor. She sold to Northern Ireland breeder James Porter from Uppermill, Dromore.

Two lots sold for 16,000gn.

The first, selling to Mike and Melanie Alford, was in-calf heifer Blelack Evora W0124, by Kilmaluag Eriskay.

The other, selling to Scotbeef owner Robert Galloway for his Cardona herd based near Doune, was six-year-old cow Blelack Princes Caroline R535, by Warrenho Emperor. She is the grand-dam of the 24,000gn bull Blelack Prince Cartier.

Sale averages: cows with calves at foot, 26, £6,344; cows, 48, £9,115; bull calves, 26, £4,592; heifer calves, 23, £6,656; heifers, 38, £6,853.