Roadworks on A90 and A92 near Stonehaven extended due to bad weather

The £575,000 surfacing works to improve sections of road near Stonehaven have been extended due to poor weather.

Ongoing works on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road and the A92 Stonehaven to Portlethen road began on Friday, October 4, and were due to be completed by Wednesday, October 13.

However, due to weather impacting the project it is not now expected to be completed until 6.30am on Saturday, October 23.

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the northbound section of the A90 where it connects to the A92, between Stonehaven and Westport.

It is hoped that it will create a “safer and smoother” road surface for motorists.

A contraflow system, between the Cowie Bridge and Trout Fishery, has been in place since the start of the project and will remain until Saturday for safety reasons.

The A92 on-slip will also remain closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists to their destination.

All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the changes to the schedule.

Real-time journey planning information can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.

