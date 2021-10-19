Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Roadworks on A90 and A92 near Stonehaven extended due to bad weather

By Ellie Milne
October 19, 2021, 5:04 pm Updated: October 19, 2021, 5:12 pm
The surfacing improvement works on the A90 and A92 have been extended until Saturday

The £575,000 surfacing works to improve sections of road near Stonehaven have been extended due to poor weather.

Ongoing works on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road and the A92 Stonehaven to Portlethen road began on Friday, October 4, and were due to be completed by Wednesday, October 13.

However, due to weather impacting the project it is not now expected to be completed until 6.30am on Saturday, October 23.

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the northbound section of the A90 where it connects to the A92, between Stonehaven and Westport.

It is hoped that it will create a “safer and smoother” road surface for motorists.

A contraflow system, between the Cowie Bridge and Trout Fishery, has been in place since the start of the project and will remain until Saturday for safety reasons.

The A92 on-slip will also remain closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists to their destination.

All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the changes to the schedule.

Real-time journey planning information can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.

Keep up to date with the latest traffic and travel news in our Facebook group HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]