Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Farmer anger over UK-New Zealand trade deal

By Gemma Mackie
October 21, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 21, 2021, 1:04 pm
British farm leaders say the deal benefits farmers in New Zealand, but not those in the UK.

Farm leaders have hit out at news of a new UK-New Zealand trade deal warning it could push British farmers out of business.

They warn the trade deal, announced late on Wednesday night, will open the doors to significant volumes of imported food produced at a lower cost and to different standards than those followed in the UK.

The deal will allow tariff-free imports of a range of food products – including beef, lamb, dairy produce and apples – with a cap on quotas for a number of years.

It follows a similar trade deal agreed between the UK and Australia earlier this year.

NFU Scotland president, Martin Kennedy, said the deal had been agreed without proper parliamentary scrutiny and it threatened the viability of many Scottish farm and croft businesses.

“This latest deal offers virtually nothing to Scottish farmers and crofters in return but risks undermining our valuable lamb, dairy and horticultural sectors by granting access to large volumes of imported goods that could be produced in farming systems not currently permitted here,” added Mr Kennedy.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.

“As with the Australian deal, there is to be a cap on tarriff-free imports from New Zealand for 15 years. That is merely a slow journey to allow New Zealand, a major exporter of food and drink, unfettered access to food and drink UK markets.”

NFU president, Minette Batters, shared Mr Kennedy’s concerns and said UK farmers faced “significantly higher costs of production” than their counterparts in New Zealand and Australia.

She added: “It’s worth remembering that margins are already tight here due to ongoing labour shortages and rising costs on farm.

“The Government is now asking British farmers to go toe-to-toe with some of the most export orientated farmers in the world, without the serious, long-term and properly funded investment in UK agriculture that can enable us to do so.”

She said it was very difficult for the NFU to show any support for trade deals with Australia and New Zealand as they involve significant upsides for farmers on the other side of the world, but little benefit to UK farmers.

Ms Batters added: “This could damage the viability of many British farms in the years ahead, to the detriment of the public, who want more British food on their shelves, and to the detriment of our rural communities and cherished farmed landscapes.”

Quality Meat Scotland, which oversees and promotes Scottish farm-assured red meat, said the trade deal could have a serious impact on the Scottish red meat industry, and in particular beef producers.

Quality Meat Scotland chief executive, Alan Clarke.

The levy body’s chief executive, Alan Clarke, said: “Compared to current conditions for beef, the deal represents a significant increase in New Zealand beef producers’ market access and, with farmgate prices in Scotland 25-30% higher than in New Zealand, this leaves Scottish farmers open to considerable competition.”

National Sheep Association chief executive, Phil Stocker, said the deal would give New Zealand sheep farmers the go ahead to export an additional 35,000 tonnes of sheep meat during the first four years of the agreement, and a further 50,000 tonnes from year five.

He added: “The worry continues that Government is content to wind down livestock farming in the UK, to fulfil climate commitments and grand images of high standards – and then scour the world to feed our nation from sources that are out of sight.

“To me this shows our future can only be in our hands – it is down to us to promote British lamb and mutton to our domestic market, a market that currently takes over 65% of our production, in a way that works for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]