P&J Virtual Farming Breakfast – planning for the future

By Gemma Mackie
November 11, 2021, 6:00 am
The free event takes place online on Thursday December 2.
Farmers, crofters and land managers are invited to find out more about planning for the future at a special virtual event next month.

The Press & Journal Farming Breakfast, run in association with Turcan Connell and supported by Henderson Loggie, takes place on Thursday December 2 from 8-9am.

The free event aims to provide an insight into what is coming down the line for the farming sector, along with top tips and advice on how to deal with challenges such as post-Brexit labour shortages and changes to future subsidy support.

Speakers include Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon, Turcan Connell partner Paul Macaulay and Henderson Loggie’s head of agriculture and business Lucy Crow.

Mr Macaulay encouraged farmers to sign up to participate in the free event.

“This breakfast briefing will examine some of the key challenges to the industry and will feature industry experts to share their knowledge on topics such as carbon trading, renewables and natural capital; succession planning for farm businesses and estates; and an overview of the current trading conditions in the farming sector,” said Mr Macaulay.

More details about the event are online at www.pandjbreakfast.co.uk

