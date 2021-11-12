‘Worst of both worlds’ for farmers as trailer test change is delayed

The expected relaxation of rules which would allow drivers with a full driving licence to tow trailers up to a maximum mass of 3,500kg will not take place on Monday as originally suggested.

The UK Government has confirmed the change will be introduced at a later date, but insists that until then the current rules must be followed.

It means that anyone who does not already hold a trailer licence for towing a heavier weight trailer with a light vehicle (B + E) will continue to be unable to tow, and there is no way of gaining the entitlement as tests have been stopped.

The government has also pointed out that rules on what an individual can tow are different depending on when a car driving test was passed.

Stalemate

NFU Scotland’s transport spokesman, Jamie Smart said: “This is the worst of both worlds as nobody can now obtain a licence to tow with a car or pickup and you can’t tow without one.

“There are indications that the new rules that would allow for those with a full car driving licence to tow a trailer with a car without an additional test may yet come in to legislation before the end of the year.”

Mr Sharp urged farmers to ensure that anybody towing has had adequate training to reduce the risk of accidents and ensure compliance.

Farmers can sign up for email alerts to find out when the new date is confirmed.