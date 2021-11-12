Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Worst of both worlds’ for farmers as trailer test change is delayed

By Nancy Nicolson
November 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
The current law must be followed until the rules are changed.

The expected relaxation of rules which would allow drivers with a full driving licence to tow trailers up to a maximum mass of 3,500kg will not take place on Monday as originally suggested.

The UK Government has confirmed the change will be introduced at a later date, but insists that until then the current rules must be followed.

It means that anyone who does not already hold a trailer licence for towing a heavier weight trailer with a light vehicle (B + E) will continue to be unable to tow, and there is no way of gaining the entitlement as tests have been stopped.

The government has also pointed out that rules on what an individual can tow are different depending on when a car driving test was passed.

Stalemate

NFU Scotland’s transport spokesman, Jamie Smart said: “This is the worst of both worlds as nobody can now obtain a licence to tow with a car or pickup and you can’t tow without one.

“There are indications that the new rules that would allow for those with a full car driving licence to tow a trailer with a car without an additional test may yet come in to legislation before the end of the year.”

Mr Sharp urged farmers to ensure that anybody towing has had adequate training to reduce the risk of accidents and ensure compliance.

Farmers can sign up for email alerts   to find out when the new date is confirmed.

