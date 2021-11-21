Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Call for recognition of rare native livestock in farming policy

By Nancy Nicolson
November 21, 2021, 6:00 am
North Ronaldsay sheep are a rare native breed..

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) has called for Scotland’s new farming policy to recognise native livestock and equine breeds for their biodiversity significance,

In a response to the Scottish Government’s consultation paper on a new national agricultural policy, RBST pointed out that the UN Convention on Biodiversity does not limit biodiversity to what is found in the wild but also refers to agricultural biodiversity, which includes livestock on farms.

RBST chief executive, Christopher Price said: “Too often, discussions about improving biodiversity fail to recognise the role of native breeds of livestock and equines.

“As well as the biodiversity importance of these breeds within their own species, native breeds also make crucial contributions to the maintenance of natural habitats.

Eriskay ponies are on the Rare Breeds Survival Trust watch list.

“In Scotland native breeds like Highland cattle, Eriskay ponies and North Ronaldsay sheep were bred to provide particular benefits in particular locations, as a result they are the ultimate ecosystem service providers.

“Native cattle helped create the pastures, mixed woodlands and meadows we cherish, while native ponies are ideal for conservation grazing and pigs can be used in woodland management.”

RBST’s consultation response also makes the point that native breeds are an irreplaceable part of Scotland’s heritage with an important role in enhancing local brands.

