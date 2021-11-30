Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Scottish Government makes special case for control of farm subsidies

By Nancy Nicolson
November 30, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 6:26 pm
AMENDMENT: Mairi Gougeon wants farm subsidies to be excluded from the Bill.

The Scottish Government has called for farm subsidies to be made exempt from a Bill currently going through the UK parliament as part of the Brexit trade agreement.

The UK has agreed to put in place subsidy controls provided for in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), but  Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon has warned that failing to exempt farming from the Bill risks constraining Scotland’s ability to develop any future policies that are tailored to national needs.

She has written to  Defra Secretary George Eustice,  questioning how the regime would work for schemes which deliver income payments and coupled support to farmers.

She says they would seem to be “incompatible with the principles of the Bill”.

Defra Secretary George Eustice.

However, Ms Gougeon argues that direct and coupled support ensure that Scottish farming businesses are economically viable.

She writes: “They provide essential support to remote and constrained rural communities, and as there is a significantly higher proportion of agricultural land in Scotland that is subject to such constraints compared to elsewhere in the UK, it is important that we retain the ability to provide this type of support for our agricultural businesses for the foreseeable future.”

Ms Gougeon proposes an  amendment to the Subsidy Control Bill, which she says would address these concerns.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Our new approach to subsidy control, including agriculture, will provide a single, coherent framework to protect competition and investment across all four nations of the UK, whilst also allowing local councils and the Scottish Government to design subsidies that are tailored and bespoke for local needs.”

 

