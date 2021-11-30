Readers’ letters: Storm impact raises questions over future of fuel

Sir, – Your leader rightfully pays tribute to the wonderful community spirit of the north-east.

I myself was helped by two kind gentlemen who cleared my blocked drive from a large fallen tree. However, what would have happened if all the rescue vehicles and power tools had been electric and not petrol or diesel operated?

During power cuts charging points do not work. Those in all electric homes have no open fires to save them from hypothermia.

They have to rush out and buy gas or oil heaters, which are soon to be made illegal. Before abolishing gas and oil it would be well to think long and hard about how we are going to deal with a future crisis such as this in the remote parts of Scotland.

Anne Wolrige Gordon, Ythan Lodge, Newburgh.

Good Samaritan delivery driver

Sir, – During Friday’s storm, I was returning home from work and due to a power outage in Finechty, we decided on a chippie supper from Buckie.

On visiting the chip shop and having placed my order, I started talking to another customer.

He told me he was a delivery driver and had been delivering parcels to an elderly couple in the Connage area.

He discovered they had no power and also found out they couldn’t get a hot meal for their evening meal.

The delivery driver said he would sort something out, hence he headed to Buckie to purchase two suppers for the couple before carrying on with his day’s work.

He had been on the road since 6.30am and still had collections to make. It was 7pm when we had our brief conversation.

I unfortunately didn’t ask his name but he did tell me he worked for Menzies and lived in the Grange area.

What a Good Samaritan he was and as I said to him on Friday, he was certainly a “top man” and a true credit to his profession.

Iain Paton, Castle Street, Findochty.

Next home games are must-wins

Sir, – With a total of 15 games played and 30 points dropped and only two points off the relegation play-off place with a game more played than other teams in the bottom six, I wasn’t surprised the Dons chairman backed his manager some weeks ago, as Stephen Glass was Dave Cormack’s choice.

What else could he do?

I firmly believe he must win his next two home games to convince all his doubters that he has the know-how to improve results.

I have always had my doubts; hopefully I am proved wrong.

Alan Joiner, Skerry Drive, Peterhead.

Broken NHS needs more than money

Sir, – Peter E Smith’s letter ‘Health cannot be allowed to depend on wealth’ would really worry me if it were true.

In Scotland, roughly 93% of all NHS interactions occur in primary care.

The vast majority of the GP community are private businesses although there are some salaried GPs.

In the care sector some, if not all, health and social care partnership boards have the umbrella organisation representing private care homes sitting at the table.

Derek Feeley has recently produced an excellent report on the way forward for care in Scotland and it is recommended reading.

The NHS is broken and cannot be sorted by throwing money at it. We need to set aside our political affiliations and work together with government to find a solution.

This applies equally to political parties.

Robin Creelman.

Golden Goose has laid no egg

Sir, – Well what can I say – after Nicola Sturgeon’s backing of the refusal of Cambo, it now appears that the decline we all feared and have lived with in oil and gas will be upon us quicker than thought.

What has the city got to show from the Golden Goose that WAS the oil industry?

With the money that has gone through this city the streets should be paved in gold, but some are hardly paved at all.

The council say the beach is tired. With the exception of a few units, it’s been tired for 30 years. Why didn’t the councillors spend £150m when people were flocking to live and work here?

What was Marie Boulton’s experience to head the Masterplan? Will her replacement have any experience?

This city has been failed by councillors from all parties over many decades. (Remember UTG vote where the citizens democratic wishes were binned?)

This city should have been a showpiece; however it’s a city now that many of its citizens are too ashamed to show.

M R Aberdeen.

Here we go again…

Sir, – Here we are again: restrictions, masks, isolating.

Why? Because all the folk travelling and holidaying around the world spreading their bugs.

What is wrong with just enjoying staying at home and having some freedom… seeing each other?

It was 18 months before I could see my daughter, and now we are being frightened with more variants. Goodness knows what else is to come.

Christmas, well, it no longer matters as we are all now awaiting more possible lockdowns and bossing us about.

My world is upside down and has been for almost two years.

What is our government doing about all this? Get a grip, rule, and advise properly with our scientists.

Ann K.