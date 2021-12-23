Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crofters receive housing grants worth more than £265k

By Gemma Mackie
December 23, 2021, 11:45 am
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced the funding.
Grants worth more than £265,000 have been awarded to 11 crofters across Scotland to help them improve their housing or build new homes.

The funding worth £265,922 has been distributed through the Scottish Government’s Croft House Grant Scheme.

The scheme, which aims to retain and attract people to rural and remote communities, has awarded more than £23 million to 1,067 crofting families and individuals since it launched in 2007.

Announcing the latest round of funding, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, said crofters play an integral role contributing to the long-term sustainability of rural and island communities.

“To continue this work, we need to attract and retain people in these remote communities, particularly young families, and the Croft House Grant has proved successful in doing just that,” added Ms Gougeon.

“I have seen first-hand how important these grants are to crofters and I am determined to continue helping people in crofting areas.

“Since March 2020 we have awarded over £2m in grant funding to help build and improve homes for 73 crofters and their families.”

Patrick Krause – praise for the Croft House Grant Scheme

