Crofters receive housing grants worth more than £265k

Grants worth more than £265,000 have been awarded to 11 crofters across Scotland to help them improve their housing or build new homes.

The funding worth £265,922 has been distributed through the Scottish Government’s Croft House Grant Scheme.

The scheme, which aims to retain and attract people to rural and remote communities, has awarded more than £23 million to 1,067 crofting families and individuals since it launched in 2007.

Announcing the latest round of funding, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, said crofters play an integral role contributing to the long-term sustainability of rural and island communities.

“To continue this work, we need to attract and retain people in these remote communities, particularly young families, and the Croft House Grant has proved successful in doing just that,” added Ms Gougeon.

“I have seen first-hand how important these grants are to crofters and I am determined to continue helping people in crofting areas.

“Since March 2020 we have awarded over £2m in grant funding to help build and improve homes for 73 crofters and their families.”