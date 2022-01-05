Rescheduled AgriScot farm business event cancelled due to Covid-19

An error occurred. Please try again.

The rescheduled AgriScot farm business event, which was due to take place on February 9, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event usually takes place in the middle of November each year however last year’s event was brought forward to February due to the use of its venue at Ingliston, near Edinburgh, as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Event organisers have confirmed next month’s event will no longer take place and the next AgriScot event will take place on November 16.

Robert Neill, chairman of the AgriScot board of directors, said the decision to cancel next month’s event had been made with “huge disappointment and heavy hearts”.

“Current restrictions for indoor gatherings in Scotland mean that we would not be able to proceed,” said Mr Neill.

“We waited until today’s Scottish Government announcement to make a final decision but it is still difficult, in fact impossible, to predict how long such restrictions may be in place and therefore it is impossible for us to continue to plan for February 9.”

He said the AgriScot team will now beginning the planning process to bring the event back to its regular date in November.

“What is not lost, however, is the AgriScot Farm of the Year awards and our Business Skills Award,” added Mr Neill.

“We have great finalists lined up for these awards and they deserve to be recognised.”

He said plans to present the 2021 awards will be announced shortly, and the AgriScot team also plans to judge the entries for its silage contest and announce the winners of that competition at the same time.

News of AgriScot’s cancellation follows changes to a number of other events due to Covid-19.

One of the main farm machinery shows in the UK – LAMMA – was postponed due to concerns over coronavirus, and this year’s Oxford Farming Conference is now taking place online rather than in-person.

LAMMA, which was due to take place this month in Birmingham, will now take place on May 4-5.