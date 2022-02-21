Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Rocketman lands Charolais top title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The top honours in the Charolais show at the Stirling Bull Sales went to the the champion junior bull – Maerdy Rocketman.

Put forward by well-known Welsh breeder Esmor Evans, Rocketman is a February 2020-born son of Goldies Linford out of Maerdy Jealous.

The pre-sale show judge – Arbroath breeder Jim Muirhead – then awarded his reserve overall champion award to the senior champion.

This was April 2020-born Westcarse Ruler, by Nuthampstead Judas and out of Westcarse Milly, from Scottish agricultural photographer Catherine MacGregor.

The intermediate championship went to June 2020-born Balmyle Roberto from Perthshire breeder Bill Bruce.

He is by Balmyle Jasper, whose four sons have averaged more than 12,500gn, and out of Balmyle Gretta.

The reserve intermediate title went to Balthayock Rastas from Perth breeder Major David Walter’s Balthayock herd.

Rastas is a June 2020-born son of Balthayock Maximillian and out of Balthayock Nita.

Meanwhile, the reserve senior champion prize was awarded to April 2020-born Gretnahouse Rosco from Lucy Houston, Gretna House Farms, Kirkpatrick Fleming. He is by Westcarse Jimmy and out of Gretnahouse Maggie.

The reserve junior championship went to Elgin Rollsroyce from the Milne family’s Elgin herd at Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin.

He is an October 2020-born son of the 17,000gn Elgin Jagger, out of Elgin Fiona.

Lastly, the female championship was awarded to two-year-old heifer Bassett Ruby from Brailes Livestock, Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire. She is by Whitecliffe Lacroix and out of Bassett Mavis.

The reserve female prize went to November 2020-born heifer Tophill Rihanna from AJ Stott, Longrow Cottage, Canonbie, Dumfries.

She is an embryo-bred daughter of Wesley Equinox and out of Edenhurst Desiree, which was Christmas Cracker champion and sold for 8,000gn.

Auctioneers at United Auctions will sell the Charolais bulls and females tomorrow.