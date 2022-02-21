Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Rocketman lands Charolais top title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Rocketman lands Charolais top title

By Gemma Mackie
February 21, 2022, 6:00 pm
The overall champion title went to Maerdy Rocketman.
The top honours in the Charolais show at the Stirling Bull Sales went to the the champion junior bull – Maerdy Rocketman.

Put forward by well-known Welsh breeder Esmor Evans, Rocketman is a February 2020-born son of Goldies Linford out of Maerdy Jealous.

The pre-sale show judge – Arbroath breeder Jim Muirhead – then awarded his reserve overall champion award to the senior champion.

This was April 2020-born Westcarse Ruler, by Nuthampstead Judas and out of Westcarse Milly, from Scottish agricultural photographer Catherine MacGregor.

Westcarse Ruler stood reserve overall champion.

The intermediate championship went to June 2020-born Balmyle Roberto from Perthshire breeder Bill Bruce.

He is by Balmyle Jasper, whose four sons have averaged more than 12,500gn, and out of Balmyle Gretta.

The reserve intermediate title went to Balthayock Rastas from Perth breeder Major David Walter’s Balthayock herd.

Rastas is a June 2020-born son of Balthayock Maximillian and out of Balthayock Nita.

Balthayock Rastas was reserve intermediate champion.

Meanwhile, the reserve senior champion prize was awarded to April 2020-born Gretnahouse Rosco from Lucy Houston, Gretna House Farms, Kirkpatrick Fleming. He is by Westcarse Jimmy and out of Gretnahouse Maggie.

The reserve junior championship went to Elgin Rollsroyce from the Milne family’s Elgin herd at Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin.

He is an October 2020-born son of the 17,000gn Elgin Jagger, out of Elgin Fiona.

Elgin Rollsroyce stood reserve junior champion.

Lastly, the female championship was awarded to two-year-old heifer Bassett Ruby from Brailes Livestock, Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire. She is by Whitecliffe Lacroix and out of Bassett Mavis.

The reserve female prize went to November 2020-born heifer Tophill Rihanna from AJ Stott, Longrow Cottage, Canonbie, Dumfries.

She is an embryo-bred daughter of Wesley Equinox and out of Edenhurst Desiree, which was Christmas Cracker champion and sold for 8,000gn.

Auctioneers at United Auctions will sell the Charolais bulls and females tomorrow.

Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Simmentals sell to a top of 30,000gn

