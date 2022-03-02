Farmers offered funding for climate change mitigation training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Farmers offered funding for climate change mitigation training

By Gemma Mackie
March 2, 2022, 6:00 am
The fund will offer farmers and land managers support for climate change mitigation training.
Farmers, land managers and those working in a nature-based industry are being offered funding towards the cost of climate change mitigation training.

The Scottish Government’s £250,000 Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Practical Training Fund will be delivered by rural skills body Lantra Scotland.

People aged 13 and over can apply for £500 or more to cover the cost of a “climate change badge” practical or technical training course through Skillseeder – a skills sharing app.

Scottish Government said it hopes the courses on offer will provide people with the skills needed to improve soil health, undertake peatland and wetland restoration, increase biodiversity, reduce carbon footprints, and reduce waste.

“We know that we need to work together to meet our climate change ambitions, especially as we transition to sustainable agriculture in rural Scotland,” said Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

“So we want to empower people in our remote and rural communities by helping them get the skills required to address the emergencies facing the climate and nature and support a green recovery.”

She encouraged people to apply for support from the fund, which will closes for applications at the end of the month.

“I would encourage all those eligible to get their applications in as soon as possible to help play their part in making a difference for Scotland,” added Ms Gougeon.

Lantra Scotland director, Dr Liz Barron-Majerik, said climate change would create challenges for land-based businesses.

She said: “Being able to find and access training, specific to the needs of the individual or business, is very important.

“SkillSeeder have done a great job of ‘badging’ courses so they are easier to find, and can add more as they become available.”

Full details about SkillSeeder and the fund, including how to apply, are online at skillseeder.com/funded-training

