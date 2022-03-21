Huntly cattleman lands Spring Show carcase cattle honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Huntly cattleman lands Spring Show carcase cattle honours

By Gemma Mackie
March 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 5:19 pm
Blair Duffton, pictured centre judging a Young Farmers cattle contest, took the top honours on the hook in the carcase cattle contest.
Well-known Huntly cattleman Blair Duffton took the top honours in the carcase cattle contest at this year’s Royal Northern Spring Show.

Mr Duffton, who is a regular face at shows and sales across Scotland, took the overall champion on the hook prize with the reserve heifer champion on the hoof.

This was a Blue cross Limousin heifer, bought last July at ANM Group‘s Thainstone Mart, near Inverurie, for £1,060 from Hugh Barclay, Seafield Farms, Nairn.  She scaled 610kg live, and was 407kg deadweight with a grade of E4L.

She also landed Mr Duffton the prize for the entry with the best combined score in both the hoof and hook contests.

Reserve overall champion on the hook – as judged by Jim Holden from Morrisons, Colne, Lancashire – went to a continental bullock from Alexander G Douglas, Crimonmogate Mains, Lonmay, Fraserburgh.

The reserve champion bullock on the hook prize went to a Limousin cross from Ellis & Keir, Cairncoullie, while the reserve champion heifer on the hook prize went to a Limousin cross from A & E Cumming, Tillydesk.

Meanwhile, growers were also crowned cream of the crop at the show with special prizes awarded for the best cereals, roots, silage and hay.

The overall prize in the cereals contest went to an entry of Jackal wheat from Alan Grant, Copper Quarry.

Reserve went to the leader from the milling oats section – an entry of Elyan from George Campbell Farmers Ltd, Thurdistoft Farm.

George Campbell Farmers Ltd also took the top title in the malting barley contest with an entry of Firefox, while the overall barley section championship went to an entry of Laureate spring seed barley from Robert Wilson, Turtory.

Other cereals prizes included: reserve overall barley to J & E Forrester, Aldie Farm, with Propino; reserve malting barley to R & J Francis, Scotston, with Laureate; reserve milling oats to James Shepherd, Murpiehowe Farm, with Canyon; and reserve wheat to A J Duncan, Muirden Farm, with Saki.

In the roots section both the overall and reserve potato champion prizes went to George Cumming, Bucksburn – an entry of Winston stood champion, with Nadine potatoes standing reserve.

The champion turnip prize went to an entry of Massiff from J & E Forrester, Aldie Farm, while the reserve award went to an entry of Lomond from William Stewart, Bomakelloch.

Lastly, the silage championship went to Robert Anderson, Corskellie, with the Stronach family at Berryleys standing reserve. Champion in the hay section went to William Robertson & Son, Fodderletter Farms, with reserve going to W & A Stephen, Balquhindachy Farm.

