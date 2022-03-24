Jo Mackenzie: Rising farm costs and the ‘luxury’ of tea and cake with loved ones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Business Farming

Jo Mackenzie: Rising farm costs and the ‘luxury’ of tea and cake with loved ones

By Jo Mackenzie
March 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:50 am
Jo and Nick Mackenzie at Rootfield Farm.
Jo and Nick Mackenzie at Rootfield Farm.

It’s hard to fathom that more than two years on we would still be living in a global pandemic and harder still to imagine the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is shocking and heart-breaking to witness the air strikes and devastation with innocent people being killed, families displaced and seeking refuge.

And to read – indeed write – about the further reaching global implications to come out of the conflict seems callous at such a time, but in the words of NFU Scotland (NFUS) president, Martin Kennedy, earlier this month: “With global supply chains already highly vulnerable, and many countries around the world reliant on Ukraine’s agricultural produce as well as Russian’s food, fertiliser and gas supplies, a rise in grain prices or a significant drop in production is certain to have huge knock-on effects for food consumers as well as producers.”

Since then, expert commentary and forecasts across the media have been numerous and grave as to Britain’s future food security.

Martin Kennedy, NFU Scotland president.

Not only have exports from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, the lauded “breadbasket of Europe”, been suspended but the war is preventing Ukrainian farmers from sowing wheat now for future harvest while they fight for their lives and defend their country.

Combined total exports of wheat from Russia (18%) and the Ukraine (8%) amount to more than a quarter of the global market. Any food shortages or supply disruptions in Europe, along with increased fertiliser costs, will push up prices in the UK.

Here on the farm, Nick has seen the price of fertiliser more than treble from £200-300/tonne to £900/tonne in recent weeks.

Prices had already been high due to the increased cost of natural gas but have soared further because of economic sanctions on Russia, a significant exporter of agri fertilisers containing nutrients such as potassium, phosphorus and nitrogen.

Being a dairy farm, Rootfield has its own natural fertiliser resource – nitrogen-rich slurry – with samples currently being tested to analyse its constituents so that Nick can move to a predominantly slurry-based fertiliser system here and at Dad, Dereck’s, sheep and young stock holding at Essich.

Considering the conflict and in a bid to improve Scotland’s food supply resilience, NFUS has already called on the Scottish Government to freeze support scheme rules that effectively remove land from food production.

Self-sufficiency has never been more critical.

When we relocated our farm shop late last year, we had intended to add homegrown flour to our range but then it was birthdays, Christmas, New Year etc.

With the current crisis, my thoughts have returned to our local miller in Golspie which confirmed a shortage of bread flour because they use wheat from England and Ukraine.

If we can arrange delivery, the mill could supply us with a wholemeal spelt flour grown in Aberdeenshire, a versatile flour I like using at home for its naturally low gluten and good fibre and vitamin content.

It works well in the no-sugar pancakes regularly on the Rootfield menu for the girls’ after school snack combined with fellow ancient grain flour, buckwheat, along with self-raising, mashed ripe banana, yoghurt, milk and eggs.

March features a couple of big baking days.

With Shrove Tuesday and Mother’s Day at either end of the month, March features a couple of big baking days on the British calendar that I for one have, until recently, taken for granted.

The ready supply and range of flour in shops across the country from big supermarkets to grocers, farm shops, bakeries, delis and whole food stores, make it easy to forget the fact that the core ingredient – wheat – will have been imported, unless sourced from somewhere such as the Fife-based community enterprise Scotland the Bread (more on this next month).

The Breadbasket of Europe and the plight of its people will certainly give pause for thought this Mother’s Day while many of us sit down to the luxury of tea and cake with our loved ones.

Ukrainian president urges his farmers to sow crops

  • Jo lives at Rootfield Farm in the Black Isle with her husband Nick, daughters Daisy and Mollie, and 120 dairy cows.

