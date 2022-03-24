Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises Fraser Fyvie for double-figure goal return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is pleased with how Fraser Fyvie’s goalscoring prowess has come to the fore this season.

Fyvie has thrived in a more advanced role given to him by Hartley this season, breaking double-figures in his goal return.

He had spent his first two seasons at Cove largely playing as a sitting midfielder. However this season, with a change of system to a back three, it has allowed Fyvie to push further forward into playing behind the main strikers.

It has created more goalscoring opportunities for him and his well-timed finish in the 2-1 win against Montrose last weekend was his 10th of the season.

“I see it in training, the quality he possesses,” said Hartley. “He can finish. He’s scored 10 goals from the middle of the pitch which is really good.

“I like that from midfield players. You can’t rely on your strikers all the time and need to share goals about the pitch.

“Fraser is doing really well of late. It’s really pleasing for a midfielder to get 10 goals at this stage of the season and hopefully he can chip in with a few more before the end.”

Fyvie’s goals have not just been tap-ins but ones of real quality. He scored the opener in the 3-0 win at Queen of the South with a spectacular strike from distance, as well as picking out the bottom corner with a curling effort from the edge of the box against Clyde.

“I really liked last week’s goal because I like midfielders running into space, being hard to pick up,” added Hartley.

“It’s a dying breed (from midfielders), I think, to try hit the box when you see the ball going wide. Try time that run and hit the space. It’s difficult for people to match you and see you coming.

“It gives everybody a problem, whether that’s midfielders being lazy or defenders ball-watching. You’ve then got to have the quality and composure to finish it.”

The structure of the Cove team has allowed Fyvie to flourish too. Iain Vigurs has come in and been a regular in the middle of the park, normally with either Connor Scully or Blair Yule alongside him to keep the team ticking over.

“We’ve got really good players around him, from the back, middle and front,” said Hartley. “If you’ve got good players in the team you’ve got half a chance of winning some games.”