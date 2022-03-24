Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises Fraser Fyvie for double-figure goal return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises Fraser Fyvie for double-figure goal return

By Jamie Durent
March 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 1:59 pm
Cove Rangers' Fraser Fyvie, Paul Hartley and Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers' Fraser Fyvie, Paul Hartley and Mitch Megginson

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is pleased with how Fraser Fyvie’s goalscoring prowess has come to the fore this season.

Fyvie has thrived in a more advanced role given to him by Hartley this season, breaking double-figures in his goal return.

He had spent his first two seasons at Cove largely playing as a sitting midfielder. However this season, with a change of system to a back three, it has allowed Fyvie to push further forward into playing behind the main strikers.

It has created more goalscoring opportunities for him and his well-timed finish in the 2-1 win against Montrose last weekend was his 10th of the season.

“I see it in training, the quality he possesses,” said Hartley. “He can finish. He’s scored 10 goals from the middle of the pitch which is really good.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

“I like that from midfield players. You can’t rely on your strikers all the time and need to share goals about the pitch.

“Fraser is doing really well of late. It’s really pleasing for a midfielder to get 10 goals at this stage of the season and hopefully he can chip in with a few more before the end.”

Fyvie’s goals have not just been tap-ins but ones of real quality. He scored the opener in the 3-0 win at Queen of the South with a spectacular strike from distance, as well as picking out the bottom corner with a curling effort from the edge of the box against Clyde.

“I really liked last week’s goal because I like midfielders running into space, being hard to pick up,” added Hartley.

“It’s a dying breed (from midfielders), I think, to try hit the box when you see the ball going wide. Try time that run and hit the space. It’s difficult for people to match you and see you coming.

“It gives everybody a problem, whether that’s midfielders being lazy or defenders ball-watching. You’ve then got to have the quality and composure to finish it.”

The structure of the Cove team has allowed Fyvie to flourish too. Iain Vigurs has come in and been a regular in the middle of the park, normally with either Connor Scully or Blair Yule alongside him to keep the team ticking over.

“We’ve got really good players around him, from the back, middle and front,” said Hartley. “If you’ve got good players in the team you’ve got half a chance of winning some games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal