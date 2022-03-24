RSABI gears up for ‘unprecedented demand’ for heating grants

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rural charity RSABI says it is gearing up for an “unprecedented” increase in demand for its Help for Heating grants in the weeks ahead.

The charity, which provides support to people involved in Scottish agriculture, runs a special grant scheme to help people who are struggling with the cost of heating their homes.

RSABI said it had already awarded means-tested grants worth more than £25,000 via its Help for Heating scheme since April 2021, and spend on these grants had trebled in the past month alone.

The charity’s welfare manager, Chris McVey, said RSABI typically offers grants worth around £300 to help eligible people pay for heating, although higher value grants are also being offered depending on different circumstances.

“Many people in the agricultural community are set to face significant increases in their energy costs from April and we know there is real concern,” said Mr McVey.

“Older rural properties can often be harder to heat compared with more modern homes, with stone walls and single glazed windows.”

He encouraged people in need of support to contact the charity and said: “If you’re worried about how you’re going to manage increasing energy bills or are already struggling to stay warm in your home please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“All support is provided in complete confidence, and as well as financial assistance there may be other ways we can help – for example by putting you in touch with other organisations who can assist with energy efficiency measures.”

He said information about the Help for Heating grants scheme, as well as any other support available from RSABI, is available via its helpline – 0300 111 4166 – or by contacting helpline@rsabi.org.uk