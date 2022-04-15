Rural education trailer to tour agricultural shows in the north this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new educational trailer will travel around the summer agricultural show circuit in the north as part of efforts to teach kids about food and farming.

Rural education charity, the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI), has launched the trailer in conjunction with the North East Show Forum.

It was the brainchild of former RNCI project manager, Rob Clunas, who applied for LEADER funding to replace the charity’s previous education trailer in 2019.

The new trailer has already made its first show outing, having been on display at the Royal Northern Spring Show at the start of March, and it will be back on the road throughout the summer.

RNCI project manager, Alison Johnston, said the charity plans to take it various shows including Banchory, Echt, Keith, New Deer, Turriff, Black Isle, Fettercairn, Grantown, the Bon Accord Steam Fair and the BA Vintage Country Show.

“The new educational trailer will provide a fun, hands-on experience for the younger show goers and some of the older show goers too,” added Ms Johnston.

“The trailer includes a ‘milking cow’, grinding stone, a selection of factual posters, a touchy feely box and a farm yard all ready to play with.”

Ms Johnston paid tribute to those who had helped the charity with the trailer, including Balgownie at Thainstone with its purchase, Andrew Shepherd with the internal joinery work, and CP&Co in Inverurie with the external art work.

“Everyone involved in this project has gone above and beyond to bring the trailer to life,” added Ms Johnston.

“You certainly will not miss it on the road or at a show this summer.”

The trailer was officially unveiled at the Spring Show by former RNCI project manager Rob Clunas and North East Show Forum secretary Jane Winton.

RNCI operates across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, and it engages with more than 12,000 pupils – both primary and secondary – every year.