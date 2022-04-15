Rural education trailer to tour agricultural shows in the north this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rural education trailer to tour agricultural shows in the north this summer

By Gemma Mackie
April 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:51 am
Rob Clunas and Jane Winton with the new trailer.
Rob Clunas and Jane Winton with the new trailer.

A new educational trailer will travel around the summer agricultural show circuit in the north as part of efforts to teach kids about food and farming.

Rural education charity, the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI), has launched the trailer in conjunction with the North East Show Forum.

It was the brainchild of former RNCI project manager, Rob Clunas, who applied for LEADER funding to replace the charity’s previous education trailer in 2019.

The new trailer has already made its first show outing, having been on display at the Royal Northern Spring Show at the start of March, and it will be back on the road throughout the summer.

RNCI project manager, Alison Johnston, said the charity plans to take it various shows including Banchory, Echt, Keith, New Deer, Turriff, Black Isle, Fettercairn, Grantown, the Bon Accord Steam Fair and the BA Vintage Country Show.

“The new educational trailer will provide a fun, hands-on experience for the younger show goers and some of the older show goers too,” added Ms Johnston.

“The trailer includes a ‘milking cow’, grinding stone, a selection of factual posters, a touchy feely box and a farm yard all ready to play with.”

Ms Johnston paid tribute to those who had helped the charity with the trailer, including Balgownie at Thainstone with its purchase, Andrew Shepherd with the internal joinery work, and CP&Co in Inverurie with the external art work.

“Everyone involved in this project has gone above and beyond to bring the trailer to life,” added Ms Johnston.

“You certainly will not miss it on the road or at a show this summer.”

The trailer was officially unveiled at the Spring Show by former RNCI project manager Rob Clunas and North East Show Forum secretary Jane Winton.

RNCI operates across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, and it engages with more than 12,000 pupils – both primary and secondary – every year.

