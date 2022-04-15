Business as usual for Cove Rangers in race for League One title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hartley is treating this week just like any other as Cove Rangers look to take another step towards the League One title.

Cove can win the league if they beat Alloa Athletic tomorrow and Airdrieonians drop points at home to Dumbarton.

The Aberdeen side have controlled their own destiny for the majority of the season, embarking on a 23-game unbeaten run to take charge of the division.

Airdrieonians have pushed them all the way, remaining undefeated in their last 17 games.

The excitement of challenging for honours is obvious but there is little to be gained from thinking ahead to what could be achieved.

“We want to keep it as normal as possible, not change too much,” said Hartley. “We’ve treated the week like any other.

“The players should be looking forward to the game on Saturday but approach it like they have done all season. There’s no change from us.

“Everybody else will be talking but the important thing for us to try get a result. We’ve not looked too far ahead.

“Because of the result last Saturday maybe some people think it’s done and dusted but for us it’s not. There’s still a lot of football to be played.

“You want to keep the focus at the right end of the table. The players have been really good in how they’ve approached every game.

“We know the season is nearing an end but we want to take this game on Saturday and treat it as we would any other week.”

The club have slashed ticket prices for tomorrow and next weekend’s game against Dumbarton, when Cove could potentially win the title.

“Hopefully we get a big crowd,” added Hartley. “The club has done their best to cut the prices, so we hopefully will see more people over the next two Saturdays.

“We’ve had strong support but we want to try grow the numbers that come support us. We want to see younger boys and girls coming to watch the team.

“There’s a lot at stake between now and the end of the season. We know that, we’re not stupid. We want as much backing as we can to give the boys a good atmosphere.”

Hartley and Alloa are familiar opponents, given he had three years in charge of the Wasps and led them to the Championship in 2014.

He sees similarities between his current and former sides, as well as speaking of his admiration for Alloa midfielder Kevin Cawley, who remains part of their setup after being brought to Recreation Park by Hartley in 2011.

“I loved working with wee Kev,” said the Cove boss. “He was so good around the place and on the pitch. He’s still the same type of player.

“He was absolutely magnificent for me, a great servant and a really top boy. He’s never lost that enthusiasm and his work-rate was always incredible.

“If you ask Kevin to play any position on the park he’ll go and do it with no fuss.

“I had a great time at Alloa. It was my first job and the boys were great, a bit like the boys here.

“The clubs have two brilliant chairmen and I hope I’ve given them quite a lot back. They’re good to work for and try to help you.

“In your first job it’s important you get it right. The game has changed in the last 10 years and managers don’t last long at clubs.

“You want to be successful and we’ve had a little bit here. But we want more. I’m having a great time here and really enjoying it.”

Cove will assess strikers Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister prior to the game as their only fitness concerns.

Megginson sat out the win over Falkirk last weekend with a groin problem while McAllister has had a scan on a calf injury which saw him come off early against the Bairns.

“Mitch did some work with the physio on Tuesday,” said Hartley. “Rory is still a bit sore but there’s not much we can do until we get the scan results.

“We can’t afford to take risks. We need to be careful.”