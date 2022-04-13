New lambs on Scottish farms at high risk of dog attacks over Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New lambs on Scottish farms at high risk of dog attacks over Easter

By Louise Glen
April 13, 2022, 6:28 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 7:12 pm
Dog owners have been asked to keep dogs on a leash this Easter. Picture by Shutterstock.
Concerns have been raised that poorly-trained dogs could cause horrific injuries to lambs and ewes this Easter.

With new-born lambs and pregnant ewes at peak vulnerability now, the National Farmers Union (NFU) Mutual is asking people to take extra care in making sure their dogs are under control.

Research conducted by the group shows 73% of dog owners  – up from 64% last year – allow their pets to roam off-lead in the countryside.

Nearly half of dogs don’t always come back when called

Sheep farmer using quad bike and dogs. Picture by Shutterstock.

This is despite the fact that 49% admit their dog won’t always come back when called.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “With Easter falling late this year, most lambs on Scotland’s farms have been born and are highly vulnerable to dog attacks – so we’re asking owners to keep their pets on the lead whenever livestock could be nearby.

“With many people planning an Easter trip to the countryside with dogs which aren’t used to being around sheep, we’re worried there could be a surge in attacks.

“As the weather improves for the Bank Holiday, we understand people want to make the most of the countryside, however it’s crucial that this is done responsibly.

“While harmless at home, gentle family pets can quickly turn to their natural instincts out in the fields, leaving a trail of horrific injuries to sheep and new-born lambs.

Dog walkers must keep dogs. Picture by Shutterstock.

“Owners need to be aware that it’s not just large dogs that attack sheep – even small dogs can cause deaths by chasing sheep round fields until they die from stress, or separate new-born lambs from their mothers.”

Advice offered to dog walkers includes:

  • Always keep your dog on a lead when walking in rural areas, especially in areas where there is livestock.
  • If the dog is chased by cattle, the lead can be released.
  • Even small dogs can cause a lot of distress to animal, as well as their injury and death.
  • If you see any dog attacks, report it to the police or to local farmers, and don’t let dogs unsupervised in gardens that are near livestock fields.
  • If the dog escapes the garden, they may attack nearby grazing sheep and lambs.

